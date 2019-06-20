How to Watch ‘Reef Break’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

A new series from ABC, Reef Break is a sex-infused, action-packed one-hour drama starring Poppy Montgomery (Without A Trace, Unforgettable) as Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Her less-than-perfect past will give her all the tools and insight she’ll need to track down the island’s nimble, cunning criminals.

Reef Break, ABC’s latest drama, promises high-octane adventures and plenty of intrigue as Cat Chambers, a former thief, returns home to the Pacific Island paradise known as The Reef. Her reappearance makes waves for her old cohorts which include friends, lovers, and of course enemies, including her FBI agent ex-husband, her imprisoned crime boss, and a police detective lover who may be in over his head. Shortly after her return, Cat finds herself in the center of a kidnapping when the daughter of the island’s most prominent resident goes missing. Her former shady dealings have given her an instinctive gift for crime solving as she quickly becomes tangled in the islands many dramas and transgressions.

ABC was quick to pick the show up having ordered 13 episodes straight-to-series. According to the network, each episode will be “a character-driven cocktail of crime, surf, sex and sunshine, and for Cat, the lines between work and play have never been blurrier.”

In addition to her starring role, Montgomery will also executive produce the series (which is based on her idea) along with Ken Sanzel, who’s on board as writer and showrunner. Montgomery’s major TV credits include two long-running CBS drama series, Without A Trace, which ran for seven seasons, and Unforgettable, which ran for five seasons. For the former, she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award, and for the latter, she received a People’s Choice Award nomination. Sanzel is best known for his work executive producing on the successful CBS show Numb3rs where he also served as showrunner.

Joining Montgomery on the cast is Ray Stevenson (Thor, The Three Musketeers) as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles, Now Apocalypse) as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne (Pulse, Home and Away) as Ana Dumont, and Tamala Shelton (Nowhere Boys, Nowhere Boys: The Book of Shadows) as Petra.

In addition to tonight’s “Pilot” episode, three additional episodes are on ABC’s schedule. In “Lost and Found,” set to air June 27, modern-day pirates hijack a yacht and steal a laptop containing information that could take down the governor. Cat Chambers jumps into action and finds much more than she expected. In the following weeks, “Buried Things” and “Welcome to the Jungle” will follow.