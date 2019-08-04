How to Watch CMA Fest 2019 Online

CMA Fest 2019 took place in Nashville, Tennessee from June 6, 2019 – June 9, 2019, but it doesn’t air on TV until August 4, 2019. The music festival will air its performances on the ABC channel and, for those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be wondering how to watch the show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

For those who want to know more information about CMA Fest, read on below for the rundown on the hosts, performers, and more.

CMA FEST 2019 PERFORMERS: Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Keith Urban are some of the performers. For the performances, Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett did a duet of “Bad Reputation”, according to Rolling Stone. Midland performed “Mr. Lonely”, while Tim McGraw and Luke Combs sang “Real Good Man”. Pistol Annies delivered a rendition of “Sugar Daddy”, while Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile performed “Common”. And, Chris Janson performed “Good Vibes”.

Just before Joan Jett went on stage, she told Taste of Country that she was feeling some nerves. She revealed, “It’s not nervousness — it’s just wanting to do well. She’s like, ‘I know this isn’t my world. I hope they know the songs,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?! Of course they know the songs.'”

CMA FEST 2019 HOSTS: Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the big event and this isn’t their first time hosting the event. Ahead of his hosting gig in 2017, Rhett told The Boot, “Last year was my first time hosting anything, so I think anytime you do anything for the first time, you’re always going to have some hiccups every now and then. But I feel like this year, I’ve been more of a — this sounds dumb — but a smoother reader, [with] more energy, [and] starting to learn how to host something. And Kelsea has done some hosting gigs as well too, so I feel like us together made for a really good combination.”

As for Ballerini, she stated on Good Morning America, prior to first hosting, “I’ve grown up going to CMA Fest as a fan, and last year, getting to perform on the big stage, was one of the most epic memories I’ll ever have … And now, being able to host with my current tour mate Thomas Rhett is just going to be another crazy thing off the bucket list. I can’t wait to test out my hosting skills and perform again this year.”

CMA FEST 2019 TIME ON TV: The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

CMA FEST 2019 CHANNEL: CMA Fest airs on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.