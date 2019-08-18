How to Watch ‘I Am Patrick Swayze’ Documentary Online Without Cable

Paramount Network is planning the ultimate birthday tribute to Patrick Swayze with a new documentary titled I Am Patrick Swayze. The two-hour film will showcase the prolific actor’s life and career through untold stories and exclusive interviews.

‘I Am Patrick Swayze’ Documentary Preview

I Am Patrick Swayze, Paramount Network’s new Patrick Swayze documentary, is a loving tribute to the famed actor that showcases his life and career through untold stories, exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies, and family photos featuring those who knew him best. The film explores his childhood in Texas and his enduring relationship with widow Lisa Niemi who he met as a teenager at his mother’s dance studio. Known for his undeniable star quality, the documentary is a window into an artist’s life that delves into his remarkable film career working on huge blockbuster hits like Dirty Dancing, The Outsiders, and Ghost.

The movie features interviews with Swayze’s friends, family, and co-stars including his widow Niemi, brother Don Swayze, co-stars Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Kelly Lynch, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin, and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

The network released the following trailer below.

The movie is the latest installment of the network’s I Am documentary franchise which takes an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals told by the people who knew them best. It made its debut at the San Antonio Film Festival earlier this month. Its television premiere tonight at 9 p.m. helps mark Swayze’s birthday; the actor would have been 67 years old. The network will also air Swayze classics Ghost and Dirty Dancing leading into the documentary at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

Swayze was a three-time Golden Globe nominee for his performances in Dirty Dancing, Ghost, and To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar. He cut his teeth in films like Skatetown, U.S.A. and The Comeback Kid and appeared in shows like M*A*S*H and The Renegades early in his career.

The documentary, directed by Adrian Buitenhuis (I Am Heath Ledger, I Am Paul Walker) is the latest from Network Entertainment’s award-winning filmmaker Derik Murray, who has previously produced films on figures such as John F. Kennedy Jr., Martin Luther King Jr., Heath Ledger, Bruce Lee, Paul Walker, Chris Farley, and Richard Pryor.