How to Watch Jets vs Rangers Online Without Cable

The New York Rangers will host the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday in each team’s 2019-20 season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on either MSG Network (local viewers) or ESPN+ (everywhere in the US outside of the Rangers market). Here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device:

If You’re in the Rangers Market: FuboTV

If you live in New York or somewhere that has MSG Network available in your area, then MSG is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Rangers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If You’re Outside the Rangers Market: ESPN+

If you live in the United States and you’re outside of the Rangers market, you can watch the game live on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of several out-of-market NHL games every week, plus dozens of other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Jets vs Rangers on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Jets vs Rangers Preview

The Jets threw up 99 points last season, but fell to eventual Stanley Cup champions the St. Louis Blues in six games in the first round of the postseason.

Forwards Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine, who ranked second and third on the team in goals scored a year ago, missed training camp as restricted free agents, but eventually came to agreements with the club.

Laine signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal on Friday. A day later, Connor agreed to a seven-year, $50 million pact.

Connor, who posted 34 goals and 32 assists across 82 games in 2018-19, spent the offseason training at the University of Michigan.

“I had a great offseason,” Connor said, according to NHL.com. “A lot of weight training and skating. I just worked on getting better all-around. My game, speed, strength and all of the little things that have made me successful.”

Laine worked out with SC Bern in Switzerland over the summer. Both players said they’d be ready for the Jets’ season debut.

“I’m feeling good,” Laine said, per NHL.com. “Health-wise, I’m 100% and hopefully ready to play on Thursday, which I will be.”

The Rangers posted 78 points in 2018-19, missing the playoffs for the second season in a row. They hadn’t missed consecutive postseasons since the 2003-04 campaign.

General manager Jeff Gorton overhauled the roster over the overseason, trading for former Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba and fellow blueliner Adam Fox, drafting 18-year-old forward Kaapo Kakko with the second overall pick, and inking free-agent forward Artemi Panarin to a seven-year, $81.5 million contract.

“You hope some of these things can happen,” Gorton said after signing Panarin, per NHL.com. “You hope you get your free agents. You hope you can make some trades to improve your defense. You win the lottery, you have to get lucky there.”

Panarin, who’ll turn 28 at the end of October, scored 28 goals and notched 59 assists across 79 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. He’s expected to form New York’s top line with center Mika Zibanejad and forward Pavel Buchnevich.

The linemates combined for four points in their preseason debut as a unit, a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on September 24.

Panarin scored twice, finishing off a give-and-go with Buchnevich in the second period and adding an empty-netter in the third.

“They had a good night, for sure,” head coach David Quinn said of the trio after the victory, according to the New York Post. “Obviously the goal was a highlight-reel goal. They were buzzing pretty good.”