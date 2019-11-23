How to Stream Phil of the Future: Your Ultimate Guide

Stream Phil of the Future Now

Phil of the Future aired for two seasons on the Disney Channel from June 18, 2004, to August 19, 2006. The show follows Llyod Diffy (played by Craig Anton), his wife Barb (played by Lise Simms), and their two children Phil (played by Raviv Ullman) and Pim (played by Amy Bruckner) after they get stuck in the year 2004 during a time travel vacation. Originally from 2121, the Diffy family become stranded in the past after their time machine breaks down.

Watch Phil of the Future online and see how they struggle to keep their identities secret as they do their best to learn how to live in the 21st century. As they wait for the time machine to be repaired, Phil befriends a schoolmate named Keely Teslow (played by Aly Michalka) to help him navigate life as a teenager and ultimately develops feelings for her. Created by Tim Maile and Douglas Tuber, Phil of the Future streaming allows you to watch all 43 episodes of the show.

Here’s how to watch Phil of the Future streaming online:

How to Stream ‘Phil of the Future‘ – Exclusively on Disney+

Phil of the Future is one of the many Disney original shows that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream The Phil of the Future and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Phil of the Future“ 5. Tap on Phil of the Future 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Phil of the Future’: Overview

When Was It On TV: June 2004 to August 2006

Creators: Tim Maile and Douglas Tuber

Starring: Craig Anton, Lise Simms, Raviv Ullman, Amy Bruckner, and Aly Michalka

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A family of four from the year 2121 tries to blend in after they get stuck in 2004 when their time machine breaks down.

Phil of the Future Plot

When the Diffy family goes on a time travel vacation, they never expect that their time machine will malfunction. When Llyod, Barb, and their two kids Phil and Pim get stuck in the year 2004, they’re forced to blend in until they can make the necessary repairs to their time machine. Phil befriends Keely and quickly learns how to fit in at school. He struggles with making time for his new friends and spending time with his family on holidays that don’t exist yet in 2004. Both Phil and Pim use gadgets from the future to cheat on school assignments and in athletic competitions.

How Many Seasons of ‘Phil of the Future’ Are There?

There are two seasons of Phil of the Future. Season one ran from June 2004 to October 2005 and consisted of 21 episodes. Season two ran from June 2005 to August 2006 and had 22 episodes.

Phil of the Future Season 1

21 Episodes | June 2004 – October 2005

Season one of Phil of the Future introduces us to the Diffy family as they are just starting to learn how to live in the year 2004. Phil attends the local high school, where he befriends Keely and does his best to fit in. It’s not long before Keely learns that her new friend Phil is from the future, and she enjoys using some of the Diffy’s unique gadgets. Phil’s sister Pim has a harder time adjusting and is bullied at school. Phil teaches her how to stand up for herself before he has to put his own advice to use when he becomes the target.

Phil of the Future Season 2

22 Episodes | June 2005 – August 2006

In season two, there are 22 Phil of the Future episodes available to stream. Phil and Keely continue to flirt, neither admitting they have feelings for each other. The Diffy family secret is put at risk several times, yet Phil always manages to avoid being outed as a time traveler. When Phil and Keely are voted “cutest couple” in the class, they’re finally able to admit they like each other and start dating. It’s not long after they make their relationship official that Pim discovers how to fix the time machine, allowing the Diffy family to go back to the year 2121.

The Best Phil of the Future Episodes

There are several notable episodes to mention. The premiere of season two started with the episode”Versa Day,” which aired to 7.3 million viewers. It’s the most-watched episode of the series. Additionally, two other Phil of the Future episodes were nominated for major awards, including “Not-So-Great Great Great Grandpa” and “Broadcast Blues.”

Here’s a list of the best Phil of the Future episodes:

Season 2, Episode 1: “Versa Day”

After Llyod and Barb get fed up with how much Pim and Phil have been fighting, they decide it’s time for a Versa Day. Phil and Pim switch bodies and spend a day at school, walking in each other’s shoes. As the season premiere of season two, “Versa Day” is the most-watched episode of Phile of the Future.

Season 2, Episode 17: “Broadcast Blues”

The Phil of the Future episode “Broadcast Blues” was written by David Steven Cohen. It was later nominated by the Writers Guild of America for the Children’s Episodic & Specials award in 2007. While it didn’t win, it’s still extremely well written and a favorite among fans. The episode focuses on Keely’s undercover news show. She’s upset that it isn’t getting any viewers, so she asks Pim to help her out. The show becomes a massive success after Pim suggests that Keely discuss fashion, making her a trendsetter. Even though the show has more viewers, Keely isn’t happy that she’s unable to cover the subject she cares about.

Season 2, Episode 21: “Not-So-Great Great Great Grandpa”

Fred Savage directed several Phil from the Future episodes, including one of the last ones titled “Not-So-Great Great Grandpa.” Based on the episode, he was nominated by the Directors Guild of America for an Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs award in 2007. In the episode, Phil learns that one of the kids he goes to school with is actually his great-great-grandfather. He accidentally interferes with the course of history, causing his family to start to disappear. While it sounds like the episode was inspired by Back to the Future, it actually parodies The Godfather.

‘Phil of the Future’ Cast

The main cast of Phil of the Future consists of the Diffy family, Llyod, Barb, Phil, and Pim.

CRAIG ANTON as LLYOD DIFFY

Craig Anton plays Llyod Diffy, father to both Phil and Pim. In 2121, Llyod worked as an engineer but got a job at a hardware store in 2004. He spends most of his time trying to repair their time machine and worrying about the government discovering their family’s secret. Anton continues to act and has appeared in many popular shows since his time on Phil of the Future, including Mad Men, Workaholics, and Weeds.

LISE SIMMS as BARB DIFFY

Actress Lise Simms plays Phil and Pim’s mother, Barb Diffy. Her hands-off approach to raising her children is seen as odd but seems to do the trick. Barb loves to cook the “old-fashioned” way of the 21st century, however, she tends to ruin the meals she attempts. This is mainly due to the fact that food is all sprayed from a can in the future. Since her role on Phil of the Future, Simms has made appearances in several shows, including Bones, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS.

RAVIV ULLMAN as PHIL DIFFY

Actor Raviv Ullman plays Phil Diffy, the show’s main character. Compared to the rest of his family, Phil seems to have a handle on how the world works in the 21st century. Even though he’s is constantly having to lie and make up excuses to hide his true identity, his secret is nearly revealed on more than one occasion. Since Ullman’s role in Phil of the Future, he has appeared in several television shows such as Broad City, Rita Rocks, and Strangers.

AMY BRUCKNER as PIM DIFFY

Amy Bruckner plays Phil’s younger sister Pim Diffy. Her time spent pulling pranks and trying to take over the universe often gets her into trouble. Having a tough exterior, Pim finds it more challenging to adjust to life in 2004. Since her role on Phil of the Future, Bruckner had a recurring part in American Dragon: Jake Long and appeared in the Nancy Drew movie.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Phil of the Future’?

Several young stars got their start on the Disney Channel. You’ll likely recognize a few faces when you watch Phil of the Future online, including one of your favorites from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Here’s a list of the most important Phil of the Future guest stars:

Evan Peters as Seth Wosmer

Before Evan Peters was part of the X-Men, he played Phil’s nerdy friend Seth on Phil of the Future. He only appeared in a few episodes in season one before Phil replaced him with his new friend Owen in season two. Peters is best known for his roles on American Horror Story and Pose.

Brenda Song as Tia

Keely’s best friend Tia is played by Brenda Song, who is a Disney Channel favorite. Tia is popular and friendly but also can be snobby as she seems to come from a lot of money. It’s no wonder that Song was cast as London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody! Tia moved away after season one after Song left the show and was eventually replaced by Via (played by Juliet Holland-Rose.)

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Phil of the Future’?

The creators of Phil of the Future are Tim Maile and Douglas Tuber. This writing and producing duo who’ve worked on dozens of television shows together, including Lizzie McGuire, Smart Guy, and Salute Your Shorts.

Tim Maile: Phil of the Future Creator and Writer

Tim Maile is an American television writer and producer with credits that go back to the early ’90s. He first worked his partner Douglas Tuber when the two were writers on the Nickelodeon show Salute Your Shorts. He was both the co-creator and a writer for several Phil of the Future episodes.

Douglas Tuber: Phil of the Future Creator and Writer

Douglas Tuber is another American television writer and producer who makes up the second half of his and Maile’s production team. Together their most recent television projects include Mack & Moxy and Littlest Pet Shop: A World Of Our Own. Tuber co-created Phil of the Future and wrote several episodes as well.

‘Phil of the Future’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Disney viewers either loved or hated this show. Phil of the Future was wildly popular among parents with several kids as it offered a show that all ages could enjoy. Even the parents became big fans! However, it didn’t win over the tween crowd who preferred shows like Hannah Montana and Suite Life of Zack & Cody. While Disney usually gives each television series at least three seasons, they decided to cut this series off after just two. It seems that they had told the story they wanted to and felt an additional season was unnecessary, to the disappointment of many viewers.

Where ‘Phil of the Future’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

This show is one of Disney Chanel viewer’s most desired reboots, and when you begin Phil of the Future streaming, you’ll see why. It feels like the story wasn’t finished being told. Regardless, this unique family sitcom is considered one of the best Disney shows of all time.

‘Phil of the Future’ Trailer

Phil of the Future – Season 1 – Artifacts 2017-02-20T13:19:27.000Z

Stream Phil of the Future Now

‘Phil of the Future’ Theme Song

Phil of the Future­ Theme SongWatch the theme song from the Disney Channel Original Series, Phil of the Future, starring Ricky Ullman and Aly Michalka! Official Site: http://www.disneychannel.com Click the SUBSCRIBE button to get notifications when new videos are posted! Like Disney Channel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/disneychannel Follow @DisneyChannel on Twitter: https://twitter.com/disneychannel Follow @DisneyChannel on Instagram: http://instagram.com/disneychannel 2015-12-10T20:42:25.000Z

The theme song for Phil of the Future was written by John Adair and Steve Hampton, and performed by Loren Ellis and The Drew Davis Band.

‘Phil of the Future’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Barb Was Originally Going To Be A Robot With A Detachable Head

It was originally going to be revealed that Barb was nothing but a head with a robotic body. This is why you see her wearing chokers and turtlenecks throughout the first season. This was intended to cover the area where her head detached. They ultimately decided to cut this concept out of the show, even though early promotions alluded to there being a robot in the family.

2. An Unaired Episode Is On The DVD Collection

A special edition DVD of the show called Phil of the Future – Gadgets & Gizmos was released containing four episodes, including one that never aired on television.

3. The Show Names Phil’s High School A Famous Author

Famous author H.G. Wells is behind the mind of many well-known stories and novels, including War of the Worlds, Things To Come, and The Time Machine. To honor his concept of using a time machine, Phil’s school was named H.G. Wells High School.

4. Aly Michalka and Ricky Ullman Dated For Six Years

After the show wrapped up, Aly Michalka, who played Keely and Ricky Ullman, who played Phil dated in real life from 2005 to 2011. They managed to keep their relationship hidden until the two split up for unknown reasons.

5. The Show Creators Make Several Cameo Appearances

Phil of the Future creators Tim Maile and Douglas Tuber make several cameo appearances throughout the shows two seasons. Tuber plays a character named Nacho in two episodes, while Maile plays a character named Cornelius Beaurdry. It’s each of their only acting credits.

Stream Phil of the Future Now