The L Word Generation Q Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Ten years after the original L Word went off the air, the groundbreaking show is coming back to television with a continuation series The L Word: Generation Q, which premieres Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Showtime on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The L Word: Generation Q Preview

The original series, which ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, chronicled the lives of a group of friends living in West Hollywood. Most of the women were lesbians or bisexuals and a running bit on the show was “the chart,” which kept track of all the different hookups that happened between the characters.

When the show returns in 2019, original cast members Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey are reprising their roles. Beals plays Bette Porter, who was a gallery owner in a serious relationship with Tina (Laurel Holloman) in the original series. In the sequel, she is now running for mayor of Los Angeles. At the summer 2019 TCA press tour, Beals told reporters that she had been “working for years” to try to bring the show back and she’s “very, very happy” that it finally happened. She’s also excited that the show can explore gender identity as well as sexual identity.

“I think what’s interesting about this iteration of the show is that we’ve expanded the discussion about sexuality and gender identification,” said Beals. “You know, when we were starting the show, nonbinary was a mathematical term, and now we talk about it in terms of identity. And we’re being able in this new iteration of the show to talk about all the other ways that we now talk about gender identity and sexuality.”

Hailey added that she thinks it’s interesting to watch newer and older generations of lesbian women perhaps clash a bit over who had to fight for their rights and who now takes those rights for granted.

“I think it’s actually interesting, that conversation between a newer generation and older generation of, like, who’s done the marches, who’s broken those barriers down. I’m always personally, like, trying to respect anyone who came before us, became came before our show, and I think that’s an important conversation to always have. But it’s also really interesting to learn from a new generation as well. What they have to teach us is part of what we can’t wait to tell on the show.”

The L Word: Generation Q premieres Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

