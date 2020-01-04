Titans vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In their first Wild Card game since 2010, the New England Patriots (12-4) will host the Tennessee Titans (9-7) at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.

Titans vs Patriots Preview

The Titans enter this game at the end of their fourth straight 9-7 season — but this team feels different. Ryan Tannehill has taken the place of Marcus Mariota, and he has given this team a spark. Derrick Henry finished the season as the league’s top rusher, gaining 1,540 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. Henry is averaging 5.1 yards a carry, and he will be going up against the NFL’s best defense.

The Pats are allowing just 95.5 yards rushing per game, and if they can contain Henry, it may be a long night for Tennessee. Henry may not be willing to be contained, however — this game is the same day as his 26th birthday, so he and his teammates may be extra revved for this one.

Tannehill’s emergence has been one of the better stories in the league this season, and he won’t have to depend solely on Henry. He will have help in the passing game. Rookie A.J. Brown had an excellent season, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns, and he and Tannehill seem to have good chemistry.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player with the New England Patriots, will face his former leader in Bill Belichick, but he isn’t focusing on his past with New England — he’s focused on how good the Patriots are at present.

“This isn’t about my career, my eight years in New England,” Vrabel said this week. “This is about the Titans and our preparation to go up there and face a team that’s won three Super Bowls in the last five years. They’re 8-0 at home in that span. They’ve got the No. 1 defense, they’ve got the best coach, they’ve got the best quarterback, so it’s quite a challenge.” He’s not wrong.

Even after having a down season, Tom Brady is still Tom Brady, and while his favorite target in Julian Edelman has been dealing with injuries this season, the reliable wide receiver has played through them all, and has the third 1,000+ yards receiving season of his career to show for it.

This season has been all about New England’s defense, however. They have allowed a league-low 12.2 points a game, and they have been opportunistic, scoring five touchdowns while also netting 47 sacks and a league-best 25 interceptions.

The Pats are 6-2 at home this season, while the Titans are 5-3 on the road.