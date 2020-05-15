How to Watch ‘Basketball County: In the Water’ Documentary Online

Prince George’s County, Maryland takes center stage in Basketball County: In the Water, a documentary that features NBA superstar Kevin Durant as one of its producers — as well as one of its subjects. It premieres Friday, May 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

‘Basketball County: In the Water’ Preview

Basketball County: In the Water tells the story of one particular geographic location that has become legendary for the sheer amount of basketball talent to emerge from one concentrated area in recent years. According to Showtime, “Since 2000, the county just outside the nation’s capital has spawned some 25 NBA players, more than a dozen WNBA players, and countless more who have competed at elite universities, highlighting the decades-long prevalence of basketball within the region.”

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook are all from Prince George’s County. Len Bias, Jeff Green, Ty Lawson, Rodney McGruder and Danny Ferry and Durant himself also called the area home. Rich Kleiman, along with Quinn Cook and Victor Oladipo, co-produced the film alongside Durant.

“This is a project that is near and dear to my heart,” Durant said in a statement. Durant partnered with Kleiman and Thirty Five Ventures to executive produce the film.

“Kevin and I are looking to tell compelling stories with sports at the forefront of every Thirty Five Ventures media project, and Basketball County exemplifies that,” Kleiman said about their foray into filmmaking. “Through the voices of nearly a dozen former and current professional basketball players from Prince George’s County, fans will learn how important basketball is to the area and how it’s impacted the game itself.”

Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza lauded Durant’s openness during the project. “Kevin has opened up his heart and his mind, and that of his mentors and contemporaries, to reveal the roots of greatness,” Espinoza, who serves as Showtime’s president of sports and event programming, told the media. “In doing so, he and his team have uncovered an extraordinary social and cultural phenomenon unique to Prince George’s County. This is a fascinating story.”

Durant also told the Washington Post he felt the need to give back to the community that gave him so much. “Having grown up in Prince George’s County and with my family residing there today, it’s my life’s mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there. I’m really excited to be partnering with SHOWTIME and for fans to hear from some of the world’s best players about what PG County means to them.”