How to Watch Ringside Documentary Online

Ringside, a documentary nine years in the making, follows two young men growing up in Chicago with dreams of becoming professional boxers. It premieres Friday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how to watch Ringside on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Ringside either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms insted of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Ringside live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can either watch Ringside live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch Ringside live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Ringside’ Preview

Ringside examines the lives, hopes and dreams of two boxing hopefuls: Destyne Butler Jr. and Kenneth Sims Jr. For nearly a decade, German filmmaker André Hermann documented the lives of these two young men, and the result is this 95-minute film. Growing up in Chicago’s South Side, both Butler and Sims wanted to be professional boxers from a very young age. Hermann was taken by the determination and spunk of Sims, and he made a short film about him in 2009. That ended up turning into this years-long project.

The film follows the trajectory of the lives and dreams of these young men, and it’s an unflinching and deeply personal look — sometimes with heartbreaking results. Sims, who had hoped to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games in London, failed to do so, while Butler went to prison for four years after he fell in with the wrong people and was arrested for residential burglary. The two young pugilists got through their dark days, however, and are now both currently pursuing careers in boxing.

“For the first couple times, it was definitely a difficult thing to watch, just knowing where I could have been if I would have stayed out of trouble or stayed on the right path,” Butler, now 25 years-old, said about watching the film. “I really enjoy it now. I can really sit back and enjoy it, and just be like, wow, I really came a long way from where I was at.”

Overall, Butler found the film to be a positive experience. “It’s crazy, but it’s a beautiful story,” he said. “I want everyone to tune in June 12 and get to know us. It’s really an inspirational story and I feel like it’s going to touch a lot of people.”

The film also spends a great deal of time examining the relationships each young man has with his respective father, and the realities and dangers of growing up in the South Side of Chicago — a city both men love dearly.

“The film is about boxing, but it’s more about the day-to-day life and the hardship on the South Side,” Hormann said. Sims agrees. “My dad and my mom, they always pushed me to be the best that I could be,” said Sims, now 26 and . “I just want people to know that I always do my best, and (the film) is about the city of Chicago. I love Chicago. I think Chicago’s the best city in the world.”