Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney in August 2020?

With the globe still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and most major events, concerts, festivals and fairs cancelled, you might be looking for something to keep you occupied this summer. If so, you’re in luck – Disney Plus has a host of new films, superhero favorites, season finales and kids movies to keep you busy in August, so if you’re looking for something to do from the safety of your own home, Disney has you covered.

For all of you superhero fans out there, X-Men, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Fantastic Four will all be available to stream in August, as will popular Disney favorites like Alice Through the Looking Glass, Beauty and the Beast, and The Greatest Showman. If you’re looking for some fun, behind-the-scenes documentaries, One Day at Disney and Pixar in Real Life will be both be released on August 7, while Nat Geo also has an impressive variety of nature series and wildlife documentaries, if that’s more to your fancy.

Although fans still have a few months to go until Season 2 of The Mandalorian is released, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits will be available on August 7 to hold you over until Disney starts resupplying new Star Wars content. Meanwhile, Muppets Now will continue to be released weekly on Fridays, as will new episodes of Weird! But True. The movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will also be available later on in the month, so there is plenty to choose from if you’re looking for something to binge in August.

With hundreds of hours worth of movies, shows and documentaries to explore while you’re social distancing or cooped up inside, Disney’s August lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in August, 2020:

August 7 Releases

Disney Family Sundays (Series Finale)

(Series Finale) Hidden Kingdoms of China

Howard

Muppets Now (Weekly on Fridays)

(Weekly on Fridays) One Day At Disney (Episode 36)

(Episode 36) Pixar In Real Life (Episode 10)

(Episode 10) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (Season 1)

(Season 1) X-Men

August 14 Releases

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

(Season 1) Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)

(Season 1) Magic Camp

Muppets Now (Episode 3)

(Episode 3) Nature Boom Time (Season 1)

(Season 1) One Day at Disney (Episode 37)

(Episode 37) Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (Season 1)

(Season 1) Scuba Sam’s World (Season 1)

(Season 1) Spaced Out (Season 1)

(Season 1) T.O.T.S. Calling All T.O.T.S (Season 1)

(Season 1) T.O.T.S. (Season 1)

(Season 1) The Greatest Showman

The One and Only Ivan

Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 1)

(Season 3, Episode 1) Wild Cats of India (Season 1)

(Season 1) Zombies 2

August 21 Releases

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now (Episode 4)

(Episode 4) One Day At Disney (Episode 38)

(Episode 38) Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 2)

August 28 Releases

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Muppets Now (Episode 5)

(Episode 5) One Day At Disney (Episode 39)

(Episode 39) Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 3)

