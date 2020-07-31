Disney Plus New Releases: What’s Coming to Disney in August 2020?

With the globe still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and most major events, concerts, festivals and fairs cancelled, you might be looking for something to keep you occupied this summer. If so, you’re in luck – Disney Plus has a host of new films, superhero favorites, season finales and kids movies to keep you busy in August, so if you’re looking for something to do from the safety of your own home, Disney has you covered.
For all of you superhero fans out there, X-Men, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Fantastic Four will all be available to stream in August, as will popular Disney favorites like Alice Through the Looking Glass, Beauty and the Beast, and The Greatest Showman. If you’re looking for some fun, behind-the-scenes documentaries, One Day at Disney and Pixar in Real Life will be both be released on August 7, while Nat Geo also has an impressive variety of nature series and wildlife documentaries, if that’s more to your fancy.
Although fans still have a few months to go until Season 2 of The Mandalorian is released, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits will be available on August 7 to hold you over until Disney starts resupplying new Star Wars content. Meanwhile, Muppets Now will continue to be released weekly on Fridays, as will new episodes of Weird! But True. The movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will also be available later on in the month, so there is plenty to choose from if you’re looking for something to binge in August.
With hundreds of hours worth of movies, shows and documentaries to explore while you’re social distancing or cooped up inside, Disney’s August lineup doesn’t disappoint. Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus in August, 2020:
August 7 Releases
- Disney Family Sundays (Series Finale)
- Hidden Kingdoms of China
- Howard
- Muppets Now (Weekly on Fridays)
- One Day At Disney (Episode 36)
- Pixar In Real Life (Episode 10)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
- The Peanuts Movie
- UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (Season 1)
- X-Men
August 14 Releases
- Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)
- Magic Camp
- Muppets Now (Episode 3)
- Nature Boom Time (Season 1)
- One Day at Disney (Episode 37)
- Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (Season 1)
- Scuba Sam’s World (Season 1)
- Spaced Out (Season 1)
- T.O.T.S. Calling All T.O.T.S (Season 1)
- T.O.T.S. (Season 1)
- The Greatest Showman
- The One and Only Ivan
- Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 1)
- Wild Cats of India (Season 1)
- Zombies 2
August 21 Releases
- Back to the Titanic
- Beauty and the Beast
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Muppets Now (Episode 4)
- One Day At Disney (Episode 38)
- Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 2)
August 28 Releases
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Fantastic Four
- Muppets Now (Episode 5)
- One Day At Disney (Episode 39)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
- Weird But True! (Season 3, Episode 3)
