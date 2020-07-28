How to Stream Regis Philbin ABC Tribute Online Without Cable

Daytime talk show legend and longtime game show host Regis Philbin passed away on July 24, 2020, at the age of 88. In honor of his life’s work, ABC is airing a tribute special on Tuesday, July 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro’ Preview

Remembering TV legend Regis Philbin | WNTTributes have poured in for the actor, singer and longtime TV host who died at 88 of natural causes one month shy of his 89th birthday. WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF 'WORLD NEWS TONIGHT': https://bit.ly/30WpPGV WATCH OTHER FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT: http://abc.go.com/shows/world-news-tonight WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU: https://hulu.tv/33iKepm #WorldNewsTonight #RegisPhilbin #RIPRegisPhilbin 2020-07-28T01:19:09Z

On a special edition of 20/20, ABC News will pay tribute to one of daytime TV’s staples — Regis Philbin, who died on July 24 at the age of 88.

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1953 and then served in the United States Navy, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. Upon leaving the service, he got into broadcasting by way of serving as a page for The Tonight Show and the rest is history.

Philbin hosted Live with Regis & Kathie Lee and then Live with Regis & Kelly for 28 years. He also hosted various game shows over the years, from The Neighbors to Almost Anything Goes to being the original U.S. host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. Over the years, he won five Emmy Awards for his work, including a lifetime achievement award. In 2003, Philbin got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

ABC’s tribute will take a look back at his illustrious career and feature an exclusive interview with his longtime co-host and friend Kelly Ripa, plus Philbin’s final television interview, which was with Jimmy Kimmel back in March 2020. The special will also feature Kathie Lee Gifford, Mary Hart, some of Philbin’s childhood friends, a trip down memory lane with Philbin as he screens some of his favorite clips from Live, and a surprise visit to his high school.

Following his death, there was an outpouring of tributes on social media, including a heartfelt post from Ripa and her current co-host Ryan Seacrest that read, “Verified

We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place.”

The Regis Philbin Tribute special airs Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

