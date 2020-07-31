Rockets vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks get things going in the bubble with a game that could end up having major implications on the NBA Playoff seeding.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Rockets vs Mavericks Preview

The Rockets and Mavericks usually wouldn’t have to travel too far for their interstate rivalry. But now, following a more than four month break due to coronavirus concerns, the squads will face off in Orlando, Florida in a game with major playoff implications.

A total of 22 teams were invited for the restart based on their position in the standings when the season was stopped. The squads will play eight seeding games to determine the 16 playoff teams, with a twist. If the team with the eighth-best record in its conference is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best record in the same conference, there will be a play-in tournament for the final spot. The No. 9 seed will have to win two consecutive games against the eighth to punch their playoff ticket.

The Rockets and Mavericks are at no risk of sliding into the eight seed, with the current No. 8 seed Memphis seven games back of Dallas and 8.5 games back of Dallas Houston. However, in a crammed Western Conference, all of the seeding games are pivotal. The No. 2 through 7 seeds are separated by just five games, so there’s still much to be decided.

Behind former MVP’s Russell Westbrook and James Harden, the Rockets were just starting to his their stride before the hiatus with their unique, small-ball look, shipping former center Clint Capela to Atlanta at the deadline. Harden leads the league by a wide margin at 34.4 points per game. Houston went 2-1 in the scrimmages that served as a tuneup for the action.

“These three preseason games and our practices, we’ve used those as opportunities to work on our offense and defense and make sure we’re in shape to give ourselves the best chance,” Harden told ESPN. “It’s going to be a journey, and everybody is going to compete for a certain goal.”

The Mavericks will break a four-year playoff drought this season, in large part because of the play of All-Star Luka Doncic. He’s averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season.

“We’re a talented team,” Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis told the team’s official site. “And now it’s time for the real deal — for the regular-season games and then the playoffs. So our excitement level is going to go a few levels up now. I think we’re ready to go.”