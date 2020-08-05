How to Watch ‘Catfish: The TV Show’ Season 9 Online

Everyone’s favorite show about the truths and lies of online dating is back when Catfish: The TV Show returns for its ninth season on Wednesday, August 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Catfish: The TV Show on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

MTV is included in Philo’s main 60-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Catfish: The TV Show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

MTV is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Catfish: The TV Show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

MTV is included in either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Catfish: The TV Show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Catfish: The TV Show’ Season 9 Preview

Catfish: The TV Show tackles the complexities of dating in an online world. The hour-long series follows Nev Schulman, whose own online love drama was the subject of the “Catfish” film, and director-filmmaker Max Joseph as they take viewers on a deeply personal journey that goes inside the stories of young people as their online-only romantic relationships collide with first-time, real-life encounters.

In this new season, the show is going virtual. The premiere episode is titled “Jason & Keith” and its description says, “In the first-ever virtual Catfish episode, Nev and Kamie won’t let the quarantine stop them from helping love struck Jason find the dirt on his Insta-model Keith. Remote from home, our hosts unite forces to expose the truth!”

Episode two, titled “Kristen & Sarah,” which airs on Wednesday, August 12, sees Nev and Kamie “set out virtually to help Kristen find the woman she loves, Sarah; the search is derailed when a huge twist rocks everyone’s understanding of the truth.”

The preview of the new season says “even catfish work from home” and the trailer teases that “Jason’s alleged Catfish Keith decided it was best to ‘surprise’ Jason during a pandemic instead of Face-timing to reveal his true identity.”

Catfish: The TV Show season nine airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: MTV ‘True Life’ Star Dead at 44