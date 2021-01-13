Blues vs Avalanche Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The St. Louis Blues will kick their 2021 campaign off on the road against the Colorado Avalanche at Bell Arena Wednesday.

Blues vs Avalanche Preview

The Blues went 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in the division last season, and they saw a disappointing early exit in the playoffs, falling in the first round to Vancouver. St. Louis is getting back its top three scorers, though, which bodes well for them heading into this season. Ryan O’Reilly, who led the team with 61 points (12 goals and 49 assists) will be back, as will David Perron, who was second on the team in scoring, netting 25 goals with 35 assists. Brayden Schenn (25 goals, 33 assists) will also return, giving the team a solid trio of dangerous scoring threats.

“This season’s going to be uncomfortable in a lot areas, but we’re using that as motivation,” O’Reilly said, per the Associated Press. “We’re a very good team and we should have went a lot farther than we did. And we’re looking at this year to rebound and to come back and prove to the hockey world again that we’re elite.”

As for the Avalanche, they went 42–20–8 last season, making it to the second round of the playoffs, ultimately losing to the Dallas Stars.

The Avalanche essentially swapped Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm for Devon Toews and Brandon Saad this offseason, and the performance of the latter two will be something to watch. Defenseman Erik Johnson has not been practicing for Colorado, and he will miss the opener. Conor Timmins will replace him.

“Conor Timmins has looked fantastic,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said Saturday, per Mile High Sports. “He showed up to camp in great condition. He looks bigger and stronger and more comfortable. He’s put some of his injury woes behind him and had a great summer of training.”

With both teams having a solid amount of success last year, players are gearing up for a rivalry in the making.

“I think there’s going be a lot of smaller rivalries taken to the next level this year with the schedule and how many times we play teams,” Blues forward Zach Sanford said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s going to be exciting. I think we’re all excited to get going and let those rivalries take over…. (Colorado) has got a lot of great players — and so do we — and we’ve had a lot of really good games against them (recently).”

These two teams last played several months ago, when Colorado won a 2-1 round robin game in the NHL bubble. The Blues have won two of their last five against the Avs.