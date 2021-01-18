Bucks vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) will head to the Barclays Center to face the new-look Brooklyn Nets (8-6) in an Eastern Conference showdown Monday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Nets online for free:

Bucks vs Nets Preview

Milwaukee has won four straight, most recently eking out a 112-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, scoring 31 points and grabbing nine rebounds, and forward Khris Middleton was razor-sharp in the win, netting 25 points and hauling in eight boards. It was a solid team effort, with Jrue Holiday chipping in 16 points and center Brook Lopez adding a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

There was one glaring weakness for the Bucks in the win, however: free throw shooting. The Deer were 12 of 25 at the charity stripe, and Antetokounmpo made just 1 of his 10 free throws. The Bucks superstar has vowed to work diligently to fix it, which he told the media after the game.

“It’s simple,” Antetokounmpo said, via NBA.com. “Just go back. Shoot more. Focus on your technique. Take it step by step. Just shoot more. That’s it. The more you shoot, the more you work on it, the better you get. There’s no secret in that.”

If not for Middleton’s clutch play — he scored eight points, including two three-pointers in the game’s final minutes — Milwaukee very well may have seen a different outcome.

Like the Bucks, the Nets have also won four straight, finding their groove of late after a 4-6 start. Brooklyn is coming off a 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic. The victory marked new superstar acquisition James Harden’s debut with the Nets, and he did not disappoint. Harden notched a triple-double in his first game with the team, scoring 32 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 14 assists. Kevin Durant also scored 42 points, setting up a potentially lethal tandem for years to come.

“When you’re playing with really, really good players, it’s pretty easy,” Harden said after the game, via The Sporting News. “For me, I’ve just got to learn reads, learn where guys like the ball, just learn our personnel individually so once I get that, the turnovers will cut down, I can be more efficient.”

When considering the Nets have Kyrie Irving still on the bench dealing with a combination of “personal issues” and COVID-19 protocols, this Nets team may not have scratched the surface yet. Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash has no concrete update on his status for this game, but he should be back in the lineup relatively soon.

This game promises to be a high-scoring slugfest between two of the NBA’s top three scoring offenses. Milwaukee is second in the league in scoring, averaging 120.2 points a game, while Brooklyn is third, netting 118.9 points per contest, so whoever wins the rebound battle could very well come out on top. The Bucks have a slight edge there, averaging 48.2 boards a game (5th in the NBA), and the Nets are snagging 46.0 rebounds a game (9th in the NBA).