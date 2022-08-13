Cowboys vs Broncos Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos meet in preseason action on Saturday, August 13.

The game (9 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: CBS (KTVT-11) in Dallas, MyNetwork TV (KTVD-20) in Denver, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Broncos:

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW, MyTV (all live in most markets), NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Pro” bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This option is just for those who live in Dallas, Colorado Springs, Tulsa or anywhere the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here. NFL Network is not included, so this is an in-market option only

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, CW and MyTV (all live in most markets) are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can see what local channels are available in your city here

You can watch a live stream of NBC, Fox (both live in select markets), NFL Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

This option is just for those who live in Dallas, Colorado Springs, Tulsa or anywhere the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Broncos Preview

After going at it in joint practices, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos meet in preseason action on Saturday.

“We got better,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said this week’s joint practices per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We took a step. You go on the road and play in someone else’s practice environment, things can get chippy. But when you put that to the side and look at the X’s and O’s and execution. We took a step.”

Both teams want to take big steps for the 2022 season. Prescott enters his seventh season with plenty of talent around him such as wide receiver CeDee Lamb. Denver’s Super Bowl hopes skyrocketed this offseason with the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle.

Wilson won’t play in the opener according to Mike Klis of 9 News, but the Broncos have plenty on the line with developing talent. That includes snaps for backup quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien.

For Johnson, it’s his 17th team in 14 season.

“Fresh. Grateful. Being in my 14th year, I’m just thankful I get reps every day,” Johnson said via 9 News.

Rypien, the nephew of former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Mark Rypien, also looks to vie for the top backup job. Rypien played in eight games during the past two years.

“Both of those guys are doing a fine job,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said via USA Today’s Broncos Wire. “I don’t think anything is solidified. It’s about competition right there. ‘Ryp’ has great days. Josh does great things. Josh, by himself, has game experience. I think he’s as old as me.”

“He’s just a great guy to have in the room either way,” Hackett added. “That’s what you’re looking for in that position — someone that can support ‘Russ,’ support all of us, and not have to practice a ton. He’s seen so much so he can go into the game at any time and play.”

For Dallas, backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush, Will Grier, and Ben DiNucci will vie for positioning on the depth chart. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy likes what he sees in Grier, a second-year quarterback from West Virginia.

“I think Will has made a step. Clearly. I think Will has done a really nice job with his reps,” McCarthy said via Sports Illustrated’s Mountaineers Now. “You can feel the command. I think coming in at the time he came in, the language barrier is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours. I think it’s clear that he’s playing much quicker and he’s making plays. I do think he has the type of playmaking ability to not only make plays in the pocket but out of the pocket.”