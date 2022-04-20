How to Watch Cypress Hill Showtime Documentary Streaming Online Free

The latest music documentary from Showtime is “Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain,” which premieres Wednesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.



As part of its Hip Hop 50 lineup of programming, Showtime is taking a look at Cypress Hill, a groundbreaking hip hop group that was huge in the 1990s, though the group is still active today.

The Showtime press release teases:

Told through the intimate lens of photographer and director Estevan Oriol (LA Originals), “Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain” is a smoke-filled journey across the lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying Hip Hop group, Cypress Hill. Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: from cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of Hip Hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years. Using a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival footage captured by Oriol himself, as well as images of band members B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric “Bobo” Correa, “Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain” tells the story of a brotherhood that has withstood the test of time to create a truly original, everlasting legacy.

A review of the documentary film from Black Girl Nerds says the documentary isn’t salacious, but rather a gritty look at the real group.

“There is no salaciousness in this documentary; no deep-seated grievances are aired out. … While this documentary won’t necessarily spark any controversy or gossip, it does provide a glimpse behind-the-scenes into a world before cell phones and social media; a world we’ve only been privy to through storytelling and photos. This documentary is gritty and real and allows us into a close camaraderie between members of a group that have managed to sustain their relationship over nearly two-and-a-half decades,” reads the review.

It continues, “Through growth, upheaval, disbandment, and regrouping, these men have never publicly disparaged one another and have maintained that they are brothers for life. It is that strength and togetherness that continues to support them as one of the great groups of rap that still rocks the house with their music-making this documentary a treat for hip hop heads that truly love the early days of rap.”

The review also says to be on the lookout for the “comical storytelling” where they look into how Cypress Hill “stole” Eric “Bobo” Correa from the Beastie Boys.

“Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain” premieres Wednesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.