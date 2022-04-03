Grammys 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are airing live Sunday, April 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Grammy Awards online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2022 Grammy Awards live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Grammy Awards 2022 Preview

Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the 2022 Grammy Awards are honoring the best and the brightest in music in 2021.

The Jon Batiste leads all nominees with 11, followed by justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight each, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven apiece.

The nominations in the major categories are below. Click here to see the nominations in all 80 categories.

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“‘Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi

“That’s Life,” Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance Recording

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business,” Tiësto

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease 2,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

“Way Too Sexy,” Drake, Future, Young Thug

“Thot S***” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z

“My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vertigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

“Hecho A La Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez

Best Musica Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

“Jose,” J Balvin

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8,” Kali Uchis

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton

“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“OHMS,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs,” Weezer

“The Bandit,” Kings of Leon

“Distance,” Mammoth WVH

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney

“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

“Power Up”, AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell

“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

“McCartney III,” Paul McCartney

The 2022 Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.