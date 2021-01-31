How to Watch Iowa vs Illinois Wrestling Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

The match starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Illinois vs Iowa online for free:

Illinois vs Iowa Preview

The Hawkeyes opened their campaign with a pair of dominant victories, besting the then-No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-6 at home on Jan. 15 before toppling the No. 15 Minnesota Golden Gophers 35-4 on the road a week later.

“Good lopsided win,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said following the win over Minnesota, according to The Daily Iowan. “A lot of good things, a lot of hustle. But, there’s also things where I know we can score more points and maybe be more efficient as well.”

Defending Dan Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee, ranked No. 1 at 125 pounds by InterMat, pinned No. 12 Patrick McKee in under two minutes for his 25th consecutive victory.

“He’s still getting better. We love Spencer Lee, we love his approach,” Brands said of the senior, per The Daily Iowan. “We love what he’s done with this team.”

Sunday’s affair was originally intended to be a triangular meet involving the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, but on Jan. 23, that school’s athletics department shut down activities for all teams for up to 14 days due a string of positive COVID-19 tests.

“We were all looking forward to it,” Hawkeyes 197-pounder Jacob Warner said, per The Daily Iowan. “Obviously they’re No. 2. We were assuming that they were going to have their big guns in the lineup getting ready to roll. When we found out, it was just a little disappointing.”

The matchup with Illinois is particularly meaningful for Warner, ranked No. 4 by InterMat, who hails from Tolono, IL.

“Illinois is huge. It’s probably bigger to me than a lot of my other teammates being from Illinois,” Warner said, per The Daily Iowan. “I live ten minutes from the campus, so I grew up in their wrestling room. I’ve been going there since I was eight years old. My kids club actually practiced there. So, it’s a big meet for me, a big one to get up for.”

The Fighting Illini are 4-0 on the young season, most recently edging the then-No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers 19-17 on the road on Jan. 22.

“I think we are off to a great start,” ninth-ranked 165-pounder Danny Braunagel said, according to The Daily Illini. “Everyone is wrestling really well. We are making good decisions and we are all being gritty through tough situations, but I still feel like we need to find our offense a little bit more. I feel like we will all have it down by the end of the season, and it will be something very exciting to see.”