Kings vs Nuggets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Denver Nuggets will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in each side’s 2020-21 season opener.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports California (in Kings markets) and Altitude (in Nuggets markets).

Note: This option is not free, and, unfortunately, it's the only streaming service with Altitude

If the Game is Out of Your Market

Kings vs Nuggets Preview

A season ago, the Nuggets matched their best finish since the 1976 ABA-NBA merger, reaching the Western Conference finals before a five-game ouster at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, the eventual champions.

Denver’s roster went largely unchanged over the offseason; they lost forward Jerami Grant to the Detroit Pistons in free agency and agreed to two-year pacts with forward Jamychal Green and point guard Facundo Campazzo, a 29-year-old rookie and two-time EuroLeague champion.

For the second year in a row, two-time All-Star center Nikola Jokic enjoyed a wildly productive postseason, averaging 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 51.9 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from deep and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The year prior, he put up 25.1 points, 13 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in the playoffs, shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from deep and 84.6 percent from the stripe.

“How I can get better? I think it goes back to experience” the 25-year-old said during the offseason, according to ESPN. “My body is going to be a little bit kind of used to all the contact, all the physicality, how the game is fast, just by experience. I learned a lot from the last playoffs and just kind of growing up. Individual-wise, shooting better, be aggressive, whatever, but I just think experience is going to be the most important key.”

The Kings’ offseason was also fairly uneventful. They let shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic leave for the Atlanta Hawks in restricted free agency, declining to match a four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

Sacramento signed center Hassan Whiteside to a one-year deal worth roughly $2.3 million and inked point guard De’Aaron Fox to a five-year, $163 million maximum extension.

“He’s going to take a huge leap, a huge leap,” fellow Kings guard Cory Joseph said of the 23-year-old Fox, according to NBC Sports. “I believe he could be an All-Star this year. We’re going to need him to make that leap.”

Fox scored 21.1 points per game on 48 percent shooting a season ago, both career highs, to go with 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. He hit just 29.1 percent of his 3-point attempts, however, a career low.

“He was in that gym all summer working on it,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said of Fox’s long-range shot, per NBC Sports. “It was getting to a good place in practice and then normally, it’s a natural progression in this league — you work on something, you work on it and it feels good in practice and then it takes a little more time before clicks into the game.”