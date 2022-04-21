Latin AMAs 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rafael Amaya, Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

In the United States, the show (8 p.m. ET/PT start time) will be televised on Telemundo and Universo, and it will also stream live on Peacock.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Latin AMAs:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Telemundo, Universo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Latin AMAs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Telemundo is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Latin AMAs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

The show will also stream live on Peacock. You’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Latin AMAs live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

Latin American Music Awards 2022 Preview





Play



Lit Killah explica cómo surgió su nombre artístico | Latin American Music Awards 2022 Lit Killah estuvo presente en los ensayos de los Latin AMAs 2022, en donde reveló cómo se siente de estar por primera vez en este escenario y compartir con sus compatriotas. Descarga nuestra App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUSCRÍBETE: bit.ly/TLMDEntretenimientoYT Latin American Music Awards 2022 El evento de Los Latin American Music Awards 2022 rendirá homenaje a los… 2022-04-21T00:26:06Z

Hosted by actors Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuente, the 2022 Latin American Music Awards will honor the best in Latin American music over the past year. The star-studded event “will pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show,” according to the Telemundo press release.

It continues:

The 2022 “Latin AMAs” will host an extraordinary variety of live Latin music from Regional Mexican, Pop, and Tropical to the sounds of Reggaeton, created exclusively for this show and performed at the expansive Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additionally, dozens of Latin stars will come together for the first time on an awards show of this caliber to deliver a powerful message of solidarity for Ukraine, which will feature the participation of renowned Ukrainian pop and R&B singer, NK (Nastya Kamenskykh). In addition, under the theme “La Música Nos Une” (Music Brings Us Together), the event promises to captivate audiences with television debuts and worldwide premieres of never-before-seen performances and musical collaborations.

Performers include Black Eyed Peas, Calibre 50, Ozuna, Boza, Gerardo Ortiz, Los Angeles Azules, Sofia Reyes, Esteman, Nicki Nicole, Gloria Trevi, Prince Royce, Maria Becerra, Luis Fonsi, Chiquis, CNCO, Lupita D’Alessio, Jhay Cortez, Christian Nodal, Gera Mx, Tiago PZK, Lit Killah, Jesse & Joy, Goyo, Farruko, and Reik.

Presenters include Adamari López, Akim, Alicia Machado, Andrea Meza, Argelia Atilano, César Millán, Cristina Eustace, Giselle Blondet, Gregorio Pernia, Grupo Firme, Héctor Sandarti, Jimena Gállego, Joel DELEÕN, José Luis Rodríguez El Puma, Julio Vaqueiro, Lenin Ramírez, Luis Vazquez, Mariah Angeliq, Mario Cimarro, Myrka Dellanos, Niurka Marcos, Omar Velasco, Don René Camacho, and Sofia Castro.

Bad Bunny leads all nominees with 10, followed by Jhay Cortez with eight, and J Balvin & Karol G and Rauw Alejandro with seven apiece. Additionally, Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio will be honored with the Legend Award, and regional music sensation Christian Nodal will be presented with the Extraordinary Evolution Award.

“The Latin American Music Awards bring together music, conversation and culture, creating an unparalleled forum for authentic voices furthering NBCUniversal’s commitment to diverse and inclusive storytelling,” said Peter Blacker, Executive Vice President, Agency Partnerships, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, in a statement. “In addition to inspiring artists, our exceptional lineup of brand partners will come together in new creative ways across streaming, social and linear platforms, vibrantly celebrating the Hispanic community.”

The red carpet pre-show starts at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, followed by the 2022 Latin American Music Award at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Telemundo.