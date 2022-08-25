‘Little Demon’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The latest animated comedy coming to TV is “Little Demon,” featuring Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito. It premieres Thursday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch "Little Demon" streaming live online:

‘Little Demon’ Preview

Starring Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito, “Little Demon” tells the story of a single mom raising her spawn of Satan daughter.

The FXX press release reads:

Thirteen years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul. “Little Demon” features the voices of Aubrey Plaza as “Laura;” Danny DeVito as “Satan;” and Lucy DeVito as their daughter “Chrissy;” with Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy’s best friend “Bennigan;” Lennon Parham recurring as Laura’s neighbor “Darlene,” and Michael Shannon recurring as the “Unshaven Man.” Season one also features the voices of guest stars Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson.

The character descriptions are as follows:

Laura is a single mom haunted by a tryst with the literal Devil that left her pregnant 13 years ago and has been on the run ever since. Fearing her past will catch up with her, she moves from suburb to suburb with her daughter Chrissy. Unfortunately, Laura’s fears are well founded. After Chrissy expresses her demonic powers inherited from her father, Satan locates his demon seed. Now that the Devil knows their location, and Chrissy demands to stay in town, Laura must begrudgingly share custody with the man she hates more than anything, while being stuck in suburbia, staying still for the first time in years. She tries to suppress her conflicted feelings about parenthood and her aversion to relinquishing control, but these impulses shine through despite her best efforts.

Chrissy is a 13-year-old girl who, after getting her first period, discovers she’s the Antichrist and has demonic powers. While Chrissy years for a normal childhood and resents her mother Laura for constantly uprooting them, she’s also emboldened by a newfound sense of control that comes with her powers. Chrissy must balance the tribulations of adolescent hell with being the daughter of the devil.

Satan, banished from hell and now living in the metaphysical realm, is on a quest to regain his lost powers and return home. To take back control, or “bring about maximus dawnus” in realm-speak, Satan needs the Antichrist and a heap load of souls to do so. While Satan would do or say anything to get ahead, including tricking his own daughter into entering a demonic pact, he may actually kind of like being a dad.

“Little Demon” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.