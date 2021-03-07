Madrid Derby 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Atlético Madrid will host Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday in league play.

In the United States, the match (10:15 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast).

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Both channels are available in either the base package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español. Sling is the cheapest streaming service with beIN Sports if you plan on keeping it long term.

Both the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” (49 channels) and “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” (58 channels) bundles include beIn Sports. They come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

The “World Sports” package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

The “Best of Spanish” package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect. It costs $5 per month for the first month ($10 per month after that):

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Atlético sit atop La Liga’s table with 58 points through 24 matches, though they went winless in three games across all competitions before rebounding with a 2-0 league victory over Villarreal last week in their most recent test.

The stumble allowed Barcelona (56 points through 26 matches) and Real Madrid (53 points through 25 matches) to gain ground in the chase for the league title.

“The title race is very beautiful,” Atlético manager Diego Simeone said Saturday, according to Marca.

“Tomorrow two teams that are fighting for similar situations are facing each other. It’s three points, that’s for sure. There’s still a lot of games left to play.”

He added: “A few games ago we were talking about a title race with Madrid and Barcelona with dead and buried, and look where they are now.

“We know how difficult the title race is.”

Real Madrid are undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions, with five triumphs in that span. They drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in league play on Monday.

Los Blancos are undefeated in the last 10 Madrid Derbies, with four victories and six draws.

“It’s a different game and the stats don’t count for anything,” Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said Saturday, according to the club’s official website. “We have to head there with the belief that we’re going to put in a good performance and take all three points. What happened in the past won’t help us in any way at all. We have to put in a good performance because we’re up against strong opponents, who are up there in the table. We’ll have to make a strong start and perform well throughout the 90 minutes.”

Karim Benzema will be at Zidane’s disposal for the derby. The 33-year-old French striker missed the squad’s last three contests with a groin injury.

Benzema is far and away the team’s leading scorer with 17 total goals and 12 in league play this season.

“He’ll be with us,” Zidane said of Benzema, per the club website. “We know just what a player he is and not just in terms of his goals. He’s an important player for us and as a striker, he’s important within our system, particularly when we’re in possession. We’ll have to see how we set up tomorrow. I don’t want to take any risks if there are any doubts because then you can then end up causing even more damage and sidelining him for even longer. The players who play must be at 100%.”