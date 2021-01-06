How to Watch Minnesota vs Michigan Basketball Online Without Cable

Two ranked teams do battle as No. 16 Minnesota visits No. 10 Michigan on Wednesday for a key Big Ten matchup at Crisler Center.

Minnesota vs Michigan Preview

Michigan is off to a perfect start to its season, reeling off a 9-0 record — four of those wins coming against Big Ten foes. The Wolverines’ latest win was a thumping of No. 19 Northwestern, 85-66. Five players scored in double-figures for Michigan, led by Hunter Dickinson’s 19 points.

Michigan is the No. 10 team in the nation, but there are seven teams ahead of them in the AP Poll with at least one loss. Wolverines skipper Juwan Howard isn’t worried about the number next to their name right now.

“You know what? I don’t care about any of that attention or begging for the credit or the national credit. I’m just looking for one game at a time and our next opponent. Now you know that’s where my focus is going to be on, how we can get better, how we can prepare for our next opponent. I’ll let the AP polls and the coaches’ polls do what they do you know. That’s not our focus.

“Now, our main goal is to be the No. 1 team standing at the end and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Dickinson — who leads Michigan with 16.9 points per game — has praised Howard for his evolution as a player.

“Coach Howard is so detail-oriented that it’s really worn off on me,” Dickinson told reporters this week. “Focusing on the details of the game and not overlooking the small things, that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from him.

“Under him, he teaches and harps on being patient in the post. Let everything clear out and being able to go into your move and be strong. I think those three things that are really the biggest things I’ve taken from Coach Howard so far.”

Minnesota bounced back from its second loss of the season with a dominant 77-60 win against Ohio State.

“I keep telling our guys over and over again, if you can stay in alignment with us in that locker room and not the voices outside, I think we can have a good team,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “We can get better and better; we really try to teach our team where we can get better. Player movement was better in the first half, and then in the second half, our defense was terrific.”

Michigan is a 7.5-point home favorite for the contest, with the total for the game set at 152 points.