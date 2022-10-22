Ole Miss vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (7-0, 3-0 in the SEC) head to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 22 to take on the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC).

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Ole Miss vs LSU streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Ole Miss vs LSU live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Ole Miss vs LSU live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ole Miss vs LSU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ole Miss vs LSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ole Miss vs LSU live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ole Miss vs LSU Preview

The Rebels entering this game the third-best rushing team in the country, averaging 271.4 yards per game on the ground. It’s a big reason they have yet to lose this season.

Mississippi is coming off an impressive 48-34 win over Auburn on October 15. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart went 9-19 for 130 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, also rushing for 115 yards on 14 carries.

The Rebels racked up 578 total yards, and their defense forced three turnovers to help seal the win over Auburn. Ole Miss is scoring 40.9 points a game on offense while also playing stingy defense, surrendering just 17.3 points per contest.

“I have a lot of respect for what they do,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Ole Miss. “Defensively, they’re in a three-down defense. We don’t see a ton of what they do. … You know, I think they get pressures. I think they’re second in the SEC in sacks. Difficult sometimes to know where they’re coming from. Have to do a really good job with protections, scanning, and taking care of our quarterback.”

On the other side, LSU is fresh from a 45-35 win over Florida on October 15. Tigers QB Jayden Daniels went 23-32 for 349 yards and three scores in the victory. Daniels leads an LSU offense that’s averaging 32 points and 312 passing yards per game, and they’ll have a raucous crowd at Tiger Stadium on their side in this one.

“We just have to stay focused, play each play and do your job,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said about the upcoming matchup. “A lot of teams have performed not very well there. They’ve got a great, winning record over the years there. Their crowd understands football and is into it as much as any place that you go. We’ve played some really challenging games there.”

“I think we’ve played really well on the road,” Kiffen added. “Obviously, this is a different animal than the first two places that we’ve played. No disrespect to those places, but this will be a real atmosphere, crowd noise for our guys to go into.”

These two coaches have faced each other before. When Kelly was head coach at Notre Dame and Kiffin was at USC, the Irish and the Trojans met three times from 2010-12. Kelly won two of the three.