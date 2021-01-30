Plant vs Truax Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The IBF Super Middleweight title will be on the line when Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KO) defends his belt against Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KO) on Saturday.

The main fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Plant vs Truax online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Plant vs Truax Preview

The 37-year-old Truax last fought a year ago, when he handed David Basajjamivule a loss courtesy of a majority decision. At 28 years of age, Plant, who hails from Tennessee, last fought in February of 2020, when he scored knockouts against the likes of Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz. This bout will be the third title defense for “Sweet Hands,” and he has his sights set on bigger things, namely, a shot against fellow titleholder Canelo Alvarez, who has expressed interest in unifying the major titles this year.

“I’m not looking past him, but I am looking through him,” Plant said, via Boxing Junkie. “I’m looking to end this fight early. I don’t see it going 12 rounds. So whether they throw in the white towel, I throw in the white towel for him, or the ref steps in to do his job, I’m looking for a stoppage. This ends with me getting my hand raised in spectacular fashion.”

“(Truax) is a former world champion, and he’s upset people before,” Plant added. “He’s looking to upset me and take my world title and move on to bigger and better things. But for me it doesn’t matter what kind of style he brings or what he presents in the ring. I want to be able to adjust and adapt, and I don’t see this fight going 12 rounds. At some point either he’s going to quit or get knocked out or his team is going to throw in the flag.”

For his part, the 168-pound Truax last won and wore the IBF belt in 2017, and he’d like to feel the hardware around his waist again. He knows what he’s going up against in the undefeated Plant, but he remains undaunted. “It’s hard to say if Plant is the toughest opponent of my career until we get in the ring. He’s not the most experienced guy, he’s not the most highly vaunted guy that I’ve fought,” Truax said, adding:

“I’ve been approaching it as if this is my last shot … In a perfect world, it’s a slugfest, a crowd-pleasing fight and I get the win in a 12-round decision. Actually, in a perfect world, I go out there and knock him out with the first punch. But we all know that’s not going to happen. He’s a good fighter so I expect to go 12 rounds and just get the job done.”