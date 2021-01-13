PSG vs Marseille Live Stream: How to Watch Trophee des Champions in US

Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille will meet at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens for the 2020 Trophée des Champions, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 1, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of PSG vs Marseille online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Both channels are available in either the base package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch PSG vs Marseille live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español. Sling is the cheapest streaming service with beIN Sports if you plan on keeping it long term.

Both the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” (49 channels) and “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” (58 channels) bundles include beIn Sports. Plus, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

The “World Sports” package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

Get Sling TV World Sports

The “Best of Spanish” package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect. It costs $5 per month for the first month ($10 per month after that):

Get Sling TV Best of Spanish

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch PSG vs Marseille live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch PSG vs Marseille live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

PSG vs Marseille Preview

The Trophée des Champions is typically contested between the Ligue 1 champions and the Coupe de France champions, but because Paris Saint-Germain claimed both titles in 2020, Olympique de Marseille reached the event as the Ligue 1 runners-up.

New PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, tabbed on Jan. 2 to replace Thomas Tuchel, will have Neymar at his disposal for Wednesday’s tilt. The star forward missed the team’s last five games with an ankle injury.

“Neymar is available — he will be with the group,” Pochettino said, according to Goal. “We will decide on Wednesday if he will start.”

A former center back, Pochettino spent parts of three reasons playing for PSG. He participated in Le Classique five times as a player, enjoying a pair of wins and settling for one draw.

“I remember these meetings perfectly. All the games were very special,” he said, per Goal. “For the players, the fans, the club, football is a sport of emotions.

“We realise with the health situation how much we miss the fans. The importance of this match, I had already felt it in my time.”

PSG are seeking their 10th Trophée des Champions title and eighth in a row. They’ve dominated French football dating back to the 2012-13 campaign, winning Ligue 1 in seven of eight seasons. During that stretch, the Parisians have claimed the Coupe de France five times and the Coupe de la Ligue six times.

Marseille are tied with their rivals with nine Ligue 1 titles, good for second all-time behind AS Saint-Étienne. Their last one came in 2009-10.

Les Olympiens secured their last trophy of any sort in 2012, when they won the Coupe de la Ligue for a third consecutive year.

They are looking for their fourth Trophée des Champions triumph, having won in 1971, 2010 and 2011

“OM have won no titles since PSG changed the face of French football,” Marseille manager André Villas-Boas said, according to Agence France-Presse. “It’s not OM’s fault, it’s the reality of the most unbalanced championship in the world. The norm is that PSG win all the national competitions. So we don’t have this pressure to win.”

He added: “When an opportunity comes up, you have to do the best you can.”

Midway through the Ligue 1 season, PSG sit in second place with 39 points, one behind Lyon. Marseille are sixth with 32 points.

The sides met in league play on Sept. 30, with Marseille upending PSG 1-0 in Paris. A brawl ensued in stoppage time, leading to five red cards.

“Fans demand we play these matches with aggression and authority,” Villas-Boas said, per AFP. “The match at the Parc des Princes was out of control at the end, but that was more because of provocation from the other side than from us. So we will go with humility, but also aggression and intensity.”