Raptors vs Hornets Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rookie LaMelo Ball will make his preseason debut with the Charlotte Hornets against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV.

Raptors vs Hornets Preview

LaMelo Ball will finally suit up against NBA competition as his Hornets take on the Raptors on Tuesday. LaMelo is the youngest member of the notable Ball family. His brother, Lonzo, was the No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers in 2017 and his other brother, LiAngelo, signed with the Pistons this offseason.

LaMelo Ball didn’t take the conventional route to the NBA, but has shown plenty of potential. He’ll finally get a chance to prove himself against NBA talent on Saturday against a tough Toronto squad.

The preseason is always important for rookies, but it’s especially important this year with a condensed offseason/preseason. Luckily, Ball has been inquisitive early on.

“One thing about Melo that I noticed, he asks a lot of questions man,” Devonte Graham said. “A lot of questions, which is a good thing for a young guy, especially trying to learn. You’re not just getting all this information and then just trying to process it all on your own. You’re actually asking for help. Real coachable.

“I am trying to talk to him and make sure he knows the little things and if this happens on pick and roll, what he should do and what he should be looking for and stuff like that.”

The Hornets also made a big move in free agency this offseason, adding Gordon Hayward on a four-year, $120 million deal.

The Raptors will return most of their roster, including re-signed guard Fred VanVleet, who came back on an $85 million deal.

“I’m excited about what we’ve got,” VanVleet said after signing his deal. “I think we’re kind of headed back in the direction of where we were pre-Kawhi [Leonard], where people are overlooking us again, which is not a bad place to be in.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’ve got to get a lot better as individuals, and then we’ll go out there and see what we can do. I’m excited. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

The Raptors will be playing their “home” games in Tampa Bay this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and teams being unable to move in and out of Canada.

“Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.