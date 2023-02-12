How to Watch Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show Online for Free

Get ready for a rockin’ good time during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show featuring global superstar Rihanna. Depending on how the first half of the game (6:30 p.m. ET) goes, the halftime show should start around 8 or 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (with compatible devicse) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used your other free trials, this is the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 Preview

Rihanna Is Back | Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Official Trailer) The wait is almost over. Rihanna returns for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show #AppleMusicHalftime. Tune in on Fox on 2.12.23 to watch her epic performance. And get ready by listening to Rihanna on Apple Music: apple.co/RoadToHalftimeYT Subscribe to Apple Music: apple.co/AppleMusicYT Follow Apple Music: TikTok: tiktok.com/@applemusic Instagram: instagram.com/applemusic Facebook: facebook.com/applemusic… 2023-01-13T08:07:26Z

After years of the Super Bowl halftime show being sponsored by Pepsi, this year Apple Music takes over and brings with it global superstar Rihanna as the headliner.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Rihanna said that it was “now or never” for her to headline the Super Bowl.

“Right now, I feel like it was a challenge that I welcomed. It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done … it was now or never for me, I feel like,” said the star.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

He continued, “Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world. We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Jay-Z’s entertainment agency, Roc Nation, is executive producing the halftime show. In a statement when Rihanna was announced as the halftime entertainment, Jay-Z called his fellow R&B star a “generational talent.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” said Jay-Z in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” added Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featured a lineup of the hottest names in the history of hip hop: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. It earned five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three of them. Past Super Bowl headliners include Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Kary Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, and more.

The 2023 Super Bowl halftime show airs on Sunday, February 12 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 5:30 p.m. Pacific times on FOX.