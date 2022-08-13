Seahawks vs Steelers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Two rebuilding powerhouses meet when the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in preseason action Saturday, August 13.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (KING-5) in Seattle, CBS (KDKA-2) in Pittsburgh, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Steelers:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Seahawks vs Steelers Preview

Don’t tell Chase Claypool that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in rebuild mode as the post-Ben Roethlisberger era kicks off on Saturday against Seattle.

“I think we can be the best offense in the country, as long as we do all the right things,” the Steelers star receiver said via CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo. “We’ve got to stay healthy. We’ve got to execute plays, but I think there is no ceiling for us. I know a lot of people are gonna get on my head for that. But I believe that, as I should.”

Claypool likewise touted rookie receiver George Pickens as the “best rookie receiver in the NFL” this season per CBS Sports’ Shanna McCarriston. The Steelers took Pickens at No. 52 from Georgia in the draft.

George Pickens has gotten all the hype, but let's not forget about Chase Claypool. Claypool has 1,845 scrimmage yards and had 11 touchdowns in 2020. Despite a down 2021, he's a special mix of size and athleticism. I'm eager to see a resurgence from the #Steelers wideout. pic.twitter.com/3SEvY7O90f — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) August 12, 2022

Seattle will also unleash a talented rookie skill player at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Kenneth Walker III went to the Seahawks in the second round from Michigan State.

“I’m surprised he’s so well-rounded,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said via Seahawks.com. “Runner, he’s blocking — his pass protection stuff, he has just turned the page. I mean, he was not very good in college as a pass protector, and we didn’t know. But [assistant coaches] Chad’s [Morton] done a great job with him and Amanda [Ruller], they’ve worked really hard with him, so it’s important.”

“But I think for this kid, everything is important,” Carroll added. “He wants to be great, and he’s not going to let any stone be unturned. So, I’m really excited to see how he goes. He’s going to get some good playing time in this game and get him comfortable with the speed of the game and all of that. I expect him to do well.”

just my perspective, but I feel like Kenneth Walker III was underappreciated in the fantasy bubble because of his lack of receiving work in college and that is sticking with him His rushing ability is truly incredible pic.twitter.com/v3gfcE3JuX — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 5, 2022

Similar to the Steelers, the Seahawks usher in a new era at quarterback with the departure of Russell Wilson to Denver via a trade. Roethlisberger, who helped the Steelers win a Super Bowl against Seattle in 2006, retired after the 2021 season.

Mitch Trubisky, a former No. 2 pick, takes the reins under center for the Steelers after spending the previous season in Buffalo. The Steelers also drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 this year, and the Steelers also have veteran Mason Rudolph.

“They’re making it difficult for us,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said about the quarterback battle via CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo. “It’s tough to manage three capable guys, but they’re forcing us to do it because they’re making the necessary plays. They’re anticipating, the timing has been good, [and] the accuracy has been good.”

For Seattle, things look more murky at quarterback with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. That competition appears wide open between the two.

“We’d love to see the guys execute and they’ve done really well on the practice field. We’d love to see it carry over, just like I’m talking about,” Carroll said via The Associated Press. “But then, at the quarterback position, there’s opportunities and if there’s opportunities there, how do they seize them? Do they come through and make the play? Make the big throw in red zone? Maybe it’s in third down or whatever it is and they hit someone open deep. We just have to wait and see.”