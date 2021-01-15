How to Watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs Online Without Cable

The newest young adult mystery show is Secrets of Sulphur Springs, premiering Friday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

The series won’t come to Disney+ until a later, unconfirmed date, but here’s how you can watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs streaming online right now:

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with the Disney Channel, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Preview

Secrets of Sulphur Springs stars Preston Oliver as 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose family “has just uprooted their lives to move to the small town of Sulphur Springs and take ownership of The Tremont, an abandoned hotel, in hopes of restoring it into the lively vacation destination it once was,” according to the Disney Channel press release.

It continues, “As Griffin begins his first day at a new school, he learns the hotel he just moved into is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Along the way, Griffin befriends Harper, a bright-eyed, mystery-obsessed classmate. Together, they uncover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time. In the past, they’ll attempt to uncover the key to solving this unsolved mystery, a mystery that affects everyone close to them.”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is the Disney Channel’s first mystery show. It co-stars Elle Graham as Savannah, the ghost of the girl who disappeared decades ago and Kyliegh Curran as Harper, Griffin’s thrill-seeking classmate.

Supporting characters are Griffin’s father Ben (Josh Braaten), mom Sarah (Kelly Frye), and younger twin siblings Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw).

According to the Disney Channel press release, coinciding with the show’s premiere, the DisneyNOW app will launch a mystery game called “Mystery at the Tremont,” in which “users can explore Sulphur Springs in an interactive adventure full of hidden objects, puzzles and mini-games.”

The description for the premiere reads, “Griffin Campbell’s family have decided to move to an abandoned hotel in a new town, and they hope to restore it to its former glory; however, not long passes before Griffin hears the rumors going around his new school that the hotel is haunted.”

The following week on January 22 is episode two, which is titled “Time to Face the Music.” Its description reads, “Harper asks Griffin to meet her at the portal after school, but, when Griffin gets home, he discovers his Grandfather has arrived for a visit.”

And on January 29 is the episode “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Time.” Its dsecription reads, “Ben is upset by the flurry of news reports marking the thirtieth anniversary of Savannah’s disappearance, while Zoey and Wyatt see it as the perfect opportunity to finally capture her ghost on tape.”

Secrets of Sulphur Springs airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.