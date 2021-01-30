Senior Bowl 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The eyes of NFL scouts and coaches will be on Mobile, Alabama as some of the top senior college football players in the country face off in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Senior Bowl online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Senior Bowl live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). You can also watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo’s “Core” package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Senior Bowl live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Senior Bowl live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Senior Bowl 2021 Preview

There will be 134 players from college programs around the country represented at the Senior Bowl this season, giving them one last chance to raise their draft stock. The American Team will be coached by the Carolina Panthers, while the Miami Dolphins’ staff will work with the National Team.

College players have limited chances to work in front of scouts due to restrictions in place for the pandemic. Players like Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book — who had a record-setting career at Notre Dame — are embracing the experience and looking to make the most of it.

“This is more important, the pro day is more important, and it’s about taking every rep one at a time and going out and competing,” Book told reporters. “I had a really good time today competing with the best of the best. That’s why you play football.”

Some players entered the Senior Bowl week with a good amount of rust, some playing just a few games this season and others not seeing a field at all due to scrapped season and opt outs. But Panthers coach Matt Rhule thought it was a good thing for the players to get out, knock that rust off and put some things on tape.

“I think opting out is just like transferring to me,” Rhule said. “It’s just like any other personal decision. I just always want to understand why. COVID has affected everyone so differently that I’m not here to judge anyone on their reaction to it. But it’s always big decisions.”

While the game is a great measuring stick, a week of practice with NFL coaches also helps. here are some of the winners from the week.

• Quarterback

American: Mac Jones, Alabama

National: Ian Book, Notre Dame

• Offensive lineman

American: David Moore Jr., Grambling

National: Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

• Tight End

American: Tre McKitty, Georgia

National: Hunter Long, Boston College

• Running back

American: Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

National: Michael Carter, North Carolina

• Wide receiver

American: Kadarius Toney, Florida

National: N/A

• Defensive lineman

American: Cam Sample, Tulane

National: Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

• Linebacker

American: K.J. Britt, Auburn

National: Tony Fields, West Virginia

• Safety

American: Richie Grant, UCF

National: Christian Uphoff, Illinois State

• Cornerback

America: D.J. Daniel, Georgia

National: Tre Brown, Oklahoma

• Specialist

American: Max Duffy, Kentucky

National: Riley Patterson, Memphis

• Overall Practice Player of the Week

OL Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State