How to Watch Slovenia vs Spain Olympics Basketball in USA

It will be a Group B showdown when Spain and Slovenia clash in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Slovenia vs Spain Preview

Slovenia is coming off a 116-81 win over Japan. Doncic led the way for Slovenia with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, while Zoran Dragic chipped in 24 points. Doncic scored 48 points in the team’s first win of the Games over Argentina, which was the most ever at the Summer Olympics by a European player.

“That’s the thing that separates Luka from other stars. Even in the NBA, he makes the team better,” teammate Luka Rupnik said of Doncic. “We have a lot of talent, and Luka just finds the better solutions.”

Doncic raised eyebrows earlier in the week when he noted that it would mean more to him to take home the gold at the Olympic Games than it would to hoist an NBA championship.

“I’d say gold medal with Slovenia. You play for your country and that’s something… but I wouldn’t mind both,” Doncic said.

Both teams are 2-0 in Group B play, and the winner here will advance to the semifinals.

On the other side, Spain is coming off an 81-71 win over Argentina. Ricky Rubio led the way with 26 points, and Sergio Llull added 10 for the Spanish side.

This will be the final Olympic Games for 41-year-old Pau Gasol. The Spain center noted that it’s a meaningful Games for a multitude of reasons, and revealed his former teammate, the late Kobe Bryant, had been his inspiration.

“I kept him in mind a lot of the days to say hey, ‘Kobe would be pushing himself,’” Gasol said, per USA TODAY Sports. “Kobe would not be taking this workout easy or not skipping anything. He would be really disciplined, trusting and being committed to the work. He’s always a big presence with me. He’s always going to be an inspiration and motivation in my life.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

Spain:

Xabier López-Arostegui, Shooting guard

Pau Gasol, Center

Rudy Fernández, Shooting guard

Sergio Rodríguez, Point guard

Darío Brizuela, Shooting guard

Ricky Rubio, Point guard

Victor Claver, Small forward

Carlos Alocén, Point guard

Marc Gasol, Center

Willy Hernangómez, Center

Usman Garuba, Power forward

Pierre Oriola, Power forward

Alberto Abalde, Small forward

Álex Abrines, Small forward

Sergio Llull, Guard/Forward

Juancho Hernangómez, Power forward

Slovenia: