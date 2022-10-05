Suns vs Lakers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers meet in NBA preseason action on Wednesday, October 4.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally) and Spectrum SportsNet (in the Lakers market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Suns vs Lakers streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime NBA TV Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Suns vs Lakers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Suns vs Lakers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Spectrum SportsNet (local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Suns vs Lakers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBA TV and other live channels (Amazon Prime’s option is the cheapest for just NBA TV), and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Suns vs Lakers live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Suns vs Lakers Preview

Phoenix looks to rebound from a 134-124 loss to a non-NBA team in the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers, albeit an exhibition loss. It has happened before according to ESPN News Services. The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to a Real Madrid team in 2016, but that squad had now Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

“Just didn’t give them the respect that they deserve as a pro team,” Suns coach Monty Williams said via ESPN News Services. “It’s a great opportunity for us to learn.”

“I thought we didn’t do a good job of reading the game,” Williams added. “Once they made a few [3s] in the first quarter, I didn’t think we had awareness that these guys would keep making shots.”

The Lakers also look to bounce back from a preseason-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings, 105-75. First-year Lakers head coach Darvin Ham saw plenty of positives from the game.

“I thought it was great,” Ham said via Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “They allowed themselves to help one another. Like I said, we have a three-series that involves all three of them, a half-court play call, and I think they’re gonna thrive.”

“So, there’s many different nuances that they can approach out of that set that’s gonna enhance all of their games and allow them to share the load, so to speak. I loved what I saw. It was good. It was good,” Ham added.

Phoenix, which bowed out in a stunning Game 7 loss in the Western Conference semifinals last season, gets to test its mettle against a quality conference opponent on Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Lakers missed the playoffs last season be retooled the roster in hopes to make another title run with LeBron James.

How much James will play against Phoenix is unknown. James said he intends to play more in the preseason this year than in the past according to NBA.com’s Mark Medina. James played 16 minutes against the Kings.

“For me it’s all about getting in a rhythm and getting my conditioning in,” James said via NBA.com’s Mike Trudell. “These are opportunities to put stuff in we’ve been working on this last week, but also just getting my conditioning down.”

“For the first 24 minutes, I thought we were defending on a string and helping each other out, and offensively we were playing good basketball, even though some of the shots weren’t going in, we were making the right plays,” James added.