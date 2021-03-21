How to Watch ‘The Gloaming’ Online for Free in US

The latest crime thriller to hit TV is “The Gloaming,” which premieres in the United States on Sunday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some ways to watch The Gloaming streaming online:

‘The Gloaming’ Preview

The Gloaming | Official Trailer | STARZTwo cases, over twenty years apart. Both related. Dive into the official trailer for The Gloaming, premiering March 21 on STARZ. #TheGloaming #STARZ Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on YouTube: bit.ly/1mkHKgZ When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death… 2021-02-19T23:56:57Z

“The Gloaming” is an Australian crime thriller that premiered a year ago down under and was acquired by Starz for U.S. distribution. It follows a lonely and troubled policewoman as she dives into the murder of an unidentified young woman.

Emma Booth stars as Molly McGee, the aforementioned policewoman, and Ewen Leslie as Alex O’Connell, a fellow cop that she has not spoken to in 20 years, not since they were dating as teenagers. As they work the case, they find that it has connections to a cold case from years before.

The Starz description reads:

When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present. Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices. At the center of this web are two detectives who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death.

The first episode is titled “The Dying of the Light” and its description reads, “When a woman is found brutally murdered, evidence discovered at the scene links the murder to a 20-year-old unsolved crime. Detectives and old flames Molly McGee and Alex O’Connell are brought together after a long absence to solve the crime.”

Episode two is called “Hell’s Black Grammar” and it airs March 28. Its description reads, “Molly discovers a mysterious symbol that ignites her desire to track down Freddie, who grows more erratic as he is haunted by a group of apparitions manipulating him for their own dark purposes. Gareth McAvaney and the powerful cabal, The Star of the Forest Church, are funding Councillor Jacinta Clunes’ election campaign in return for her influencing the outcome of a lucrative building tender.”

And episode three, called “Casting the Bones” and airing on April 4, promises, “Another murder with similar overtones to the Moxley murder and a possible sighting of Freddie Hopkins’s ute give the investigators a stronger sense they are on the right track but when they pay a visit to his house, they find he has disappeared. However, what they do find is evidence linked to Jenny McGinty’s murder – a backpack missing from the crime scene of 20 years earlier.”

“The Gloaming” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.