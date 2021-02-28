After a nearly year-long hiatus — save for one standalone episode last October — The Walking Dead returns this weekend to finish out its 10th season. The next new episode premieres Sunday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of The Walking Dead online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 17 Preview

VideoVideo related to the walking dead season 10 episode 17 live stream: how to watch online 2021-02-28T18:00:27-05:00

The 10th season of The Walking Dead aired 15 episodes between the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020, then came back for one lone episode in October 2020. Now the show finally returns for its final six episodes of season 10.

When we last saw our intrepid zombie-fighters, Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his horde of Whisperers attacked the group of survivors, who had to cover themselves in walker guts in order to sneak through the massive horde. Nearly everyone survived, but Beatrice (Briana Venskus) was wounded and left for dead. The last new episode also saw the return of Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) in the company of a masked warrior. It was revealed in the offseason that that masked warrior is none other than Elijah, played by Cobra Kai actor Okea Eme-Akwari.

Meanwhile, Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group was trying to meet up with Stephanie (Margot Bingham), but they were taken prisoner by a group of soldiers in red and white body armor. With the Whisperers effectively dispatched, this new group is sure to become the new adversaries for the survivors. From the comic books, they are known as the police force for The Commonwealth, a thriving community of survivors that numbers over 50,000.

When the season picks back up, the premiere episode is called “Home Sweet Home” and its description reads, “Maggie has returned, to the dismay of Negan. The trials she endured since leaving has made her harder in order for her and her son to survive. When her past catches up to her, Daryl and Maggie unexpectedly fight an unseen and unknown threat.”

Then on Sunday, March 7 comes the episode “Find Me,” whose description promises, “Daryl and Carol find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared. He relives the painful memory of meeting a reticent survivor and the toxic events that amplified his relationship with Dog.”

And on Sunday, March 14 comes “One More,” whose description reads, “With Maggie’s map, Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria; checking out one more location, they chance upon a stash; faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.