How to Watch UCLA vs Duke Softball Super Regional Online

Duke and UCLA meet in NCAA Super Regional softball action on Friday, May 27, with the series running through Sunday.

Game 1 (Friday, 11 p.m. ET) and Game 2 (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET) will both be televised on ESPN2, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the UCLA vs Duke super regional online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCLA vs Duke live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, while ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UCLA vs Duke live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for the softball super regionals and world series, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UCLA vs Duke live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UCLA vs Duke live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

UCLA vs Duke Super Regional Preview

Traditionally known as basketball powers, Duke and UCLA meet for a spot in the Women’s College World Series. Duke is new to the sport, and UCLA has seen plenty of success with 12 national titles.

The Duke Blue Devils softball team, which began competition in 2018, has emerged into a fledging national power for the sport. In four years, Duke has won an ACC title a regional title. Duke added that latest achievement last weekend with a 13-5 win over Georgia in the regional final.

“It’s amazing!” Duke sophomore pitcher Jala Wright said via the Charlotte News Observer. “This is what we wanted. This is the best feeling ever. Being a part of this team, being with these girls, this is what we worked hard for all season. And we’re not done yet.”

The Blue Devils face the Bruins in a best-of-three series in Los Angeles where the Bruins won a regional title last weekend. UCLA seeks a second-straight Women’s College World Series appearance and seventh in the past eight years with COVID-19 in 2020 as the only blip for that run.

Duke could complete head coach Marissa Young’s vision for the program, which still includes players from the first-ever team in 2018. Those players include Rachel Crabtree, Jameson Kavel, and Peyton St. George.

“What I wanted for the program from day one was to be playing at the Women’s College World Series,” Young said via the Charlotte News Observer, “but I want it most for this senior group because they’ve been the ones here laying the foundation, putting in the work, and I want them to experience all of the enjoyment of playing at the highest level.”

UCLA notably has one of the most recognizable players in the sport, Maya Brady, because of her uncle, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. For the Bruins, carrying on the tradition of the program’s enormous expectations is enough to motivate as head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez alluded to.

“I’m gonna credit the program — it’s been over 30 years of UCLA softball with the highest expectations,” Inouye-Perez said about the team’s latest Super Regional appearance via Sports Illustrated’s All Bruins. “It’s not about me, or even this current team, it’s about the history of the program, and the standard is high.”