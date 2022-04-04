How to Watch Kansas vs UNC National Championship for Free

Kansas and North Carolina meet on a collision course for the national championship on Monday, April 4, in New Orleans.

The game (9:20 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Kansas vs UNC live online for free:

Kansas vs North Carolina Preview

Something will have to give when No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 8 seed North Carolina tip off the culmination of the NCAA tournament on Monday at the Superdome.

North Carolina knocked out defending national champion Baylor, defending regional champion UCLA, Cinderella and giant killer St. Peter’s, and archrival Duke to reach the title game. Kansas played three dominant halves of basketball to make the title game after routing Villanova 81-65 in the semifinals on April 2 and dominating Miami 76-50 in the Elite Eight on March 27. The Jayhawks haven’t trailed since the first half of the Miami game.

A win will add to the legacy for either blue blood program. Kansas seeks its fourth national title and first since 2008 while the Tar Heels seek a seventh title and first since 2017. It will conclude a blue blood-filled Final Four that, for the first time ever according to ESPN, featured four programs with multiple championships.

This is the first time in men's Final Four history that all four teams have won multiple national titles. UNC 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Duke 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Kansas 🏆🏆🏆

Villanova 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Pdb0pgLmKE — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2022

Kansas (33-6)

Road to the Final Four: Kansas won the Big 12 Conference regular season and tournament titles and drew a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. The Jayhawks survived as the lone No. 1 seed to make the Final Four after a big second half against Miami in a 76-50 win on March 27. The Jayhawks dominated Texas Southern 83-56 on March 17 to open the tournament but won narrowly against Creighton 79-72 on March 19 and Providence 66-61 on March 25.

Semifinal Highlights: Kansas shot 53.7% against Villanova and held the Wildcats to 38.6% shooting. David McCormack led the Jayhawks with a game-high 25 points.

Stat Leaders: Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 18.9 points per game. Jalen Wilson leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 boards per game. Dajuan Harris leads Kansas in assists and steals with 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

North Carolina (29-9)

Road to the Final Four: UNC reached the Big Dance as an at-large bid after falling in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels dominated Marquette 96-63 to open the tournament on March 17 and then stunned Baylor 93-86 in overtime on March 19. The Tar Heels followed up the shocker with a 73-66 win on March 25 against UCLA, which made the Final Four last season. UNC took care of business against St. Peter’s 69-49 on March 27, which ended the Peacocks’ improbable run.

Semifinal Highlights: Caleb Love’s three-pointer with 28 seconds remaining in the game gave the Tar Heels a 78-74 lead, and the Blue Devils couldn’t recover. UNC shot 38.5% from three-point range and out-rebounded Duke 50-41.

Stat Leaders: Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring, rebounding, and blocks with 16.3 points, 13.1 boards, and 1.7 blocks per game. R.J. Davis leads UNC in assists and steals with 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.