How to Watch Daytona 500 Pole Qualifying 2021 Online Free

The qualifying event for the 2021 Dayton 500 will take place on Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.

Qualifying starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Daytona 500 pole qualifying online for free:

Note: With all of the following options, you can also watch the Daytona Duels (FS1, Friday), Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 (FS1, Friday), ARCA Series Lucas Oil 200 (FS1, Saturday), Xfinity Series Beef It’s What’s for Dinner 300 (FS1, Saturday) and Daytona 500 (Fox, Sunday)

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Fox and 65-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV. FS1 and Fox are included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can include any package with your 14-day free trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Daytona 500 pole qualifying live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Daytona 500 pole qualifying live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour Lookback feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Daytona 500 pole qualifying live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Daytona 500 pole qualifying live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with FS1, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Daytona 500 pole qualifying live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Daytona 500 Pole Qualifying 2021 Preview

Denny Hamlin is looking to make history in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 — a victory would make him the first driver to claim the Daytona 500 in three consecutive years, and the third to win at least four total, joining Cale Yarborough and seven-time winner Richard Petty.

“It would probably be the most significant win of them all,” Hamlin told For the Win last week.

In 2016, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver took what still stands as the narrowest win in the race’s history, edging now-teammate Martin Truex Jr. by .010 seconds.

Last year, Hamlin overtook Ryan Blaney just ahead of the finish line, right after both barely avoided Ryan Newman’s terrifying wreck.

“I just hope to give myself that opportunity at the end of the race,” Hamlin told For the Win.

“I hope that I’m around, that I give myself a chance to make history because ultimately, that’s what I’m here for. Making history, doing something that no one else has ever done, that’s what motivates me to want to get this one.”

A win for the 40-year-old Hamlin would also mean a third consecutive Daytona 500 victory for crew chief Chris Gabehart, who joined the No. 11 car team in 2019.

“Well, certainly speaking only to the Daytona 500 — there are way less changes from 2020 to 2021 then there was from ’19 to ’20,” Gabehart said, according to Motor Racing Network. “So, I certainly feel, you know, more confident about where we are and how our cars are going to drive and perform . . . heading into 2021.

“On top of that, Denny and I having two years to work together and kind of understand each other and what we’re thinking and how aggressive to be and when. We’ve got a lot of that under our belt now, so, you know, I definitely have a lot more understanding what to expect but that doesn’t mean that you’re going to be able to execute down there. There’s a lot of variables to try to overcome.”

Hamlin had the fifth-best qualifying time a year ago at 46.528 seconds.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed pole position, steering the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet to a 46.253-second lap. The 33-year-old, who’s looking for his first Cup Series victory since he achieved two in 2017, finished 20th in last year’s main event.

“I think our guys are still going to have me a fast race car and hopefully we can qualify on the pole like we did last year,” Stenhouse said, according to Racer. “I look back at that race, and we’ve just got to limit some of the mistakes that we had throughout the Daytona 500 that cost us a shot at ultimately winning.”