How to Watch Michigan vs Rutgers Game Live Online for Free

The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Rutgers vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines have played three games so far, and the have scored more than 30 points in each while also allowing 7.0 points or fewer in each game. Most recently, Michigan took down Bowling Green, 31-6, on September 16.

It wasn’t the best game for Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who completed 8-of-13 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, but as usual, he had help from the ground game. Blake Corum finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. It was the 13th career 100-yard game for the Michigan running back.

“Whether it’s a great throw or an interception, I’m always going to move on and stay in the present moment, no matter what it is,” McCarthy said about his performance against Bowling Green. “It just didn’t go well after the first one and I just gotta watch the film and see what I can do better.”

Returning for this game will be Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who missed the team’s first three games while serving a suspension. “Seeing the game in a different way through a different lens, I think it’s made me a better coach,” Harbaugh said about his three-game absence. “As a result, [I’m] going to implement some new things that [I] haven’t done, as it relates to a few policies around here to make sure I’m never sidelined again.”

On the other side, Rutgers is also off to a hot start, averaging 31.7 points a game on offense, while giving up 10.0 points per contest on the defensive side. Most recently, the Scarlet Knights handed Virginia Tech a 35-16 loss on September 16.

The Scarlet Knights have a star running back of their own in Kyle Monangai, who had 143 yards and three touchdowns, and QB Gavin Wimsatt added 87 rushing yards and a score, also finishing with 46 passing yards and a TD through the air. Currently the Big Ten’s top rusher, Monangai presents a big challenge for a Michigan defense that is allowing just over 81 yards per contest on the ground.

“They’ve got great players all around the board on their defense, top to bottom,” Monangai said about Michigan. “The front seven’s definitely the best we’re going to see all season, the best we’ve seen so far. They’ve got good guys in the secondary, they’re well-coached. Just a great, well-coached, disciplined team.”