How to Watch Minnesota vs Michigan Gymnastics Online

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines women’s gymnastics team will host the No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten action on Friday.

The meet starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Michigan online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Minnesota vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Minnesota vs Michigan live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Michigan live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Minnesota vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines downed the then-No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes in their season opener on Saturday, sweeping the event titles en route to a 197.225-196.000 home victory.

Michigan finished with their highest season-opening mark in program history.

On the uneven bars, sophomore Sierra Brooks (9.925) and juniors Natalie Wojcik (9.925) and Abby Brenner (9.900) claimed the top three spots after junior Abby Heiskell hit the mat for an event-low 9.050.

“On any event, you have to be able to recover from a mistake, and I thought on both bars and beam the team did a great job of not allowing one mistake to affect their performance when they came after,” Wolverines head coach Bev Plocki said, according to The Michigan Daily. “I would not expect perfection on the first meet out so I’m not upset that we had a mistake, but we learned from it.”

Brooks (9.925), Brenner (9.875), and Wojcik (9.850) also claimed the top three spots on vault, in that order. Sophomore Gabby Wilson scored a meet-high 9.950 on floor; Brooks (9.900), Wojcik (9.900), and Brenner (9.875) rounded out the top four.

“That’s what it’s all about, it’s having those athletes that are rock solid and they can do it week in and week-out,” Plocki said, per The Michigan Daily. “Regardless of what happened before them, they can go out there when the lights turn on and perform.”

Wojcik, Brooks, and Wilson were the only three gymnasts on either team to complete the all-around, scoring 39.575, 9.475, and 39.350, respectively.

The Golden Gophers are also coming off a program-best season-opening tally, having topped the Iowa Hawkeyes 197.025-196.450 at home a week ago.

“We have been feeling so good about this team, and to come out and start the season like this is pretty exciting,” Gophers head coach Jenny Hansen said, according to the school’s athletics website.

Minnesota senior Ona Looper claimed victory in the all-around with a 39.625. She won on vault outright with a 9.950 and shared the top spots on bars and floor with scores of 9.925 and 9.950.

The best score of the meet belonged to Gophers senior Lexy Ramler, who notched a 9.975 on beam. Ramler was the only other competitor to complete the all-around, posting a 39.550.

“Our number one goal this season is just to go out and have fun,” Minnesota senior Mary Korlin-Downs said, per the school’s athletics site. “We know that we do better when we have fun and that is always a focus before, during and after the meet.”