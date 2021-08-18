How to Watch ‘Nora From Queens’ Season 2 Online Free

Comedian Awkwafina is one of the break-out stars of the past few years and her hit sitcom “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” returns for its second on Wednesday, August 18 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Nora From Queens” Season 2 episodes streaming online

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Nora From Queens” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Nora From Queens” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Comedy Central, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Nora From Queens” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Comedy Central is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Nora From Queens” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Comedy Central and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Nora From Queens” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Nora From Queens’ Season 2 Preview





Play



Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 2 – Official Trailer Wake up, Nora! Your second season starts August 18. About Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Awkwafina stars as Nora Lin in this scripted series based on her real-life beginnings in Queens, New York. Raised alongside her cousin by her dad and grandma, Nora leans on her family as she navigates young adulthood in outer-borough New… 2021-07-22T20:39:39Z

“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” is largely auto-biographical about Awkwafina, though the main character is a fictionalized version of the comedian. The series “follows a 20-something woman in Queens who strives for a larger-than-life existence,” according to Comedy Central’s description of the show.

At the end of the first season, Nora (Awkwafina) and her cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang) were headed to China to pitch investors about their “Scrubr” app. The investors ended up purchasing it and Nora moved to Beijing to work for the company. But when her new assistant Grace (Celia Au) was about to be arrested for drug possession, Nora took the blame and was sent back to New York.

Now in season two, executive producer Teresa Hsiao teased for Deadline that the show is “going to be more about Nora navigating her journey through Queens and a little bit less focused on her career as season one was. It’s going to focus on her love life and people around her.”

The season two premiere is actually two episodes airing back to back. The first is called “Never Too Old” and its description teases, “After a starry-eyed look at her future, Nora trains a new CBD store employee; Grandma’s newly diagnosed perfect bill of health leads to a face-off; Daniel catches Nora by surprise.”

Then episode two is called “Stop! Nora Time” and its description reads, “After getting an MRI during an earthquake, Nora time travels to the iPod-filled world of 2003, where she sets out to warn her younger self about the mistakes she’s going to make.”

In the second season, star BD Wong, who plays Nora’s father Wally, will be making his directorial debut, Comedy Central announced in June. The season also boasts an A-list cast of guest stars, including Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Lauren Ash, Alex Borstein, Ross Butler, Cindy Cheung, Catherine Cohen, Catherin Curtin, Nancy Eng, Fortune Feimster, Chloe Fineman, Judy Gold, Stephanie Hsu, Kerri Kenney-Silver, C.S. Lee, Fay Ann Lee, Ajay Mehta, Haley Joel Osment, Bea Soong, Aaron Takahashi, and Jade Wu.

Additionally, stars Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan “Dumbfoundead” Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He are all reprising their roles from the first season.

“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.