How to Watch ‘Skyville Live’ Online Without Cable

A new music show is about to debut with Skyville Live, which is a series of concerts premiering Tuesday, January 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Skyville Live online for free:

‘Skyville Live’ Preview

Kris Kristofferson and Lady Antebellum with 'Help Me Make It Through the Night' 2020-07-01T09:20:55Z

CMT is kicking off its new series Skyville Live with Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson & Friends on Tuesday, January 19, then next month, look for Skyville Live: Midnight Train to Georgia: Gladys Knight & Guests on February 17. More new episodes will premiere throughout the spring and summer featuring Cyndi Lauper, Graham Nash, the late Gregg Allman, Emmylou Harris, Jerry Lee Lewis, Martina McBride, and more. There will be 10 in total throughout the year.

The description for the program reads, “Celebrating the music of legendary artists throughout the year, CMT will host the broadcast premiere of the one-hour specials, with exact timing for each to be announced at a later date. All specials were filmed pre-COVID in front of an intimate studio audience at Skyville Live in Nashville. Featuring unique and unexpected pairings for once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, each special showcases the biggest names in music, past and present.”

The premiere episode, Skyville Live: Kris Kristofferson & Friends will celebrate Kristofferson’s legendary catalog with the help of fellow singers Brandy Clark, Jason Isbell, Lady A, and Raul Malo. The songs featured include some of his most iconic hits like “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

Then in February, the Gladys Knight episode will have appearances by Martina McBride and Estelle to perform beloved classics, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.”

“Skyville Live began life as a very small club in Nashville as a way for up-and-coming artists to showcase their talents,” reads the press release. “It became very popular, but there was little room for growth. Wally Wilson, who co-owned Skyville Music, along with music industry insiders, created a live-streamed concert series, bringing together famous artists from the world of classic rock and country, with new artists in a funky warehouse in Nashville in front of a live audience for intimate performances.”

Skyville Live airs on January 19 and February 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Other dates will be announced in the future.