How to Watch South Carolina vs UConn Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks (15-1, 10-0 SEC) will head to Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut to face the No. 3 UConn Huskies (12-1, 10-0 Big East) Monday in a huge top-five showdown.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of South Carolina vs UConn online for free:

South Carolina vs UConn Preview

This matchup will feature two of the most exciting young women in college hoops: South Carolina’s sophomore guard Zia Cooke, and UConn freshman standout Paige Bueckers — and both will be on full display.

South Carolina is fresh from a 77-58 win over Auburn on Thursday. Cooke led the way for the Gamecocks with 17 points, while Aliyah Boston added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Victaria Saxton chipped in 11 in the victory.

Cooke is averaging a career-high 16.2 points a game, and she has come into her own this season. She is hitting 42.4 percent from three-point range, and it showed against the Tigers. At one point, she nailed three 3-pointers in one minute in the first half on virtually uncontested looks.

“You look at her stats and the ability to catch and shoot, she’s pretty darn accurate,” head coach Dawn Staley said about Cooke. “And I think when she gets clean looks like that, early in the shot clock, her feet are set, they’re expected 3s, and more times than not, she’s very efficient with those.” Efficient, indeed.

As for the Huskies, they’re coming off an 87-58 win over Marquette on Friday. Bueckers led all scorers with 30 points, and Christyn Williams added 18 in a winning effort. “One of the best things we’ve done this year; I’m pretty proud of them,” Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said after the victory, while also singing the praises of Bueckers, who has put up back-to-back 30+ point games.

“She’s being Paige,” Auriemma said. “She’s being about as good a player as there is in the country right now.”

“Paige spent the earlier part of the season just trying to feel things out,” Auriemma added, via ESPN. “Lately, she’s been more kind of directing what we’re doing. And instead of kind of following a little bit, I think she’s pushing and leading. This is what we see every day in practice. And I’ve been seeing it since September.”

The UConn freshman is netting 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists a game — all of which are tops on the team.

“I do have that skinny build, and people are gonna want to try to push me around and knock me off of my game,” Bueckers said. “So I try to take pride in knowing they’re going to be physical with me, so I just have to stay grounded.”

With Bueckers and Cooke the likely focal points, this one will likely come down to the supporting casts — and both teams have strong ones, with each squad featuring four players averaging in double figures.