How to Watch Virginia vs VA Tech Basketball Online for Free

The No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (11-2) will head to Cassell Coliseum to face the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies (12-3) in an Atlantic Coast showdown Saturday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Virginia vs Virginia Tech online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with ACC Network, plus can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Virginia vs Virginia Tech live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Preview

Virginia is coming off an 81-58 win over Syracuse on Monday. Forwards Jay Huff and Sam Hauser led the way with 21 points apiece. Trey Murphy III also chipped in 16 points, while guard Reece Beekman added 10 points in the victory.

“I think we’re guarding the ball better. I think Reese Beekman has done a really good job. He’s really guarded some terrific offensive players,” Cavs coach Tony Bennett said after the win, via 247 Sports. “Obviously I can’t complain and I thought when you make shots that helps, but I liked our movement, how we shared the ball, took a lot of threes, and made a lot (of threes).”

The Cavaliers went 14-31 from downtown in the win, and they shot just over 49 percent overall. They have won seven straight, with their last loss coming against Gonzaga on December 26, and they’ll be going up against a Virginia Tech group that has won four of its last five games.

The Hokies just handed Notre Dame a 62-51 loss Wednesday. Guard Nahiem Alleyne led the way with 15 points, with forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts both putting forth impressive performances, notching double-doubles in the win. Mutts had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Aluma added 14 points and a team-high 12 boards.

The team managed to win despite being without starting guard Tyrece Radford, out-rebounding the Irish by 10 boards while also blocking seven shots and grabbing eight steals.

“Got some things bouncing around, a little uncertainty and kind of knocked off your pins a little bit, but we’re not slowing anything down,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said, per the Washington Post, after the win. “To leave here with another league win to take us to whatever we are, it beats the alternative.”

Virginia Tech is averaging 72.5 points a game, and it is surrendering 64.7 points per contest, and it has been a total group effort so far this season.

“We have a group of guys that like playing as a unit,” Mutts said. “When you’ve got guys who aren’t selfish and want to see each other succeed, you’re always going to help each other. On top of that we’ve got really good athletes and really good fundamental basketball players that just can play great defense.”