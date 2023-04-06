NBA Insider Reveals Tyrese Maxey’s Future with the Philadelphia 76ers

N

BA insider Sean Deveney shares insights on Tyrese Maxey’s performance as the third option for the Philadelphia 76ers behind Joel Embiid and James Harden. Maxey has established himself as one of the best shooters in the NBA, addressing concerns about his three-point shooting coming out of college. Multiple GMs predict that Maxey is likely to get a maximum contract extension from the Sixers in the offseason. Watch the video to learn more about Maxey’s future in the NBA.