n this video, NBA insider Sean Deveney provides an in-depth analysis of the upcoming playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. Deveney offers insights into the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, key matchups to watch, and predictions for the outcome of the series. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the game, this preview is a must-watch for anyone looking to stay informed about the 2023 NBA playoffs.