he Boston Celtics secured a win in game 2 of their playoff series, thanks to Malcolm Brogdon and Rob Williams who changed the flow of the game. Derrick White also earned MVP chants while fans fell in love with him. Dejounte Murray found gaps in Boston’s defense, leading to a big third quarter. However, concerns arose over Jaylen Brown’s hand as he subbed himself out of the game early in the fourth quarter.