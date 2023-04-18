Jalen Hurts’ Extension, Dan Snyder’s Sale, and Fantasy Football Situations to Watch in NFL Draft

J

oin hosts Brandon “BenchwarmerBran” Carney and Pat Gustavson on the Off the Bench Podcast as they dive into the latest news in the NFL. They discuss Jalen Hurts’ massive extension, Dan Snyder’s sale of Commanders and Budda Baker’s trade request. The hosts also analyze the fantasy football situations to watch in the upcoming NFL Draft, including RBs whose workhorse roles are at stake and the best landing spots for RBs, WRs, and TEs. They also answer viewer questions about the Texans’ draft strategy and the possibility of a Boston vs. Denver Finals in both NBA and NHL.