Is Jalen Hurts Poised to Become the Highest Paid Quarterback in the NFL?

I

n this video, Heavy Sports NFL Insider Matt Lombardo discusses Jalen Hurts’ potential to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Lombardo talks to agents and executives to find out what the Eagles and Hurts are up against in negotiations and how the deal might play out. The Eagles are eager to sign Hurts for a long-term deal, but they face competition from other teams. Find out what experts think Hurts’ contract could look like and how it will shape up for both sides.